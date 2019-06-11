App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2019 12:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lenders provided Rs 1,300cr in guarantees to defaulting Sterling promoters: Report

The Enforcement Directorate is investigating Sterling Biotech's promoters under The Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2016

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

A State Bank of India (SBI)-led consortium of lenders gave guarantees to debt-ridden Sterling Biotech's Nigerian oil subsidiary, according to a DNA report.

The lenders provided guarantees worth Rs 1,298.1 crore to Sterling Global Oil Resources (SGORPL) in 2015, even after the promoter Sandesara Group was placed under the Reserve Bank of India’s ‘wilful defaulters’ list.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating Sterling Biotech's promoters, Nitin Sandsera and Chetan Sandera, under The Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2016. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Close

"The guarantee was given so that the liabilities of the two stressed companies were taken over by the foreign subsidiary, Sterling Oil, which had far better security as the Nigerian oil fields were onshore. It had quality crude, with a low production cost, and, thus, gave the bank better security," the article quoted a source as saying.

related news

SBI provided financial assistance to Sterling Biotech’s Nigerian subsidiary though the country is high on the lender’s high-caution list, the report stated.

RBI noted that the guarantees helped Sterling Biotech raise money from abroad, the report said. The central bank also observed that the round-tripping of the loans might have been undertaken to make the company’s accounts look standard temporarily.

It had asked SBI’s board to review the loan sanction process, the report said. But both RBI and SBI did not pursue the matter further.

The Sterling Group owes Rs 15,600 crore to financial and operational creditors, of which Sterling Biotech owes Rs 7,500 crore while Sterling SEZ has an outstanding of Rs 8,100 crore.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has stayed the Sterling Biotech’s liquidation process.
First Published on Jun 11, 2019 12:05 pm

tags #Sterling Biotech

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.