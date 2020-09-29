172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|court-declares-sterling-biotech-promoters-as-fugitive-economic-offenders-5896881.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 29, 2020 09:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Court declares Sterling Biotech promoters 'fugitive economic offenders'

The Sandesara brothers, promoters of pharmaceutical company Sterling Biotech, fled the country in 2017.

Moneycontrol News
Pic for representation
Pic for representation

A Delhi court on September 28 declared the Sandesaras, named in the Sterling Biotech bank fraud case, as fugitive economic offenders (FEOs).

Sterling Biotech owners Nitin Sandesara, Chetan Sandesara, Dipti Sandesara and Hitesh Patel have been declared as FEOs, according to media reports.

The court's decision will make it easier for authorities to confiscate the accused's properties in India.

Close

The court asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to "reapproach the court for initiation of confiscation proceedings" under the Fugitive Economic Offenders (FEO) Act, according to a report by The Economic Times.

related news

Also Read: 5 promoters who left Indian banks high and dry

"The conduct of the Respondents, unambiguously, establishes on record that they have left India to avoid criminal prosecution and they are deliberately avoiding to return back to India to face the instant prosecution. Thus, I have no hesitation to observe that the Respondents deserve to be declared fugitive economic offenders," the Judge said, as quoted by the paper.

The Sandesara brothers, promoters of the Gujarat-based pharmaceutical company Sterling Biotech, fled the country in 2017. The amount of the fraud, estimated at nearly Rs 15,000 crore, is believed to be bigger than the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam.

The ED had filed a chargesheet in the case in March 2019, accusing the Sandesaras of bank fraud and money-laundering.
First Published on Sep 29, 2020 09:18 am

tags #Sterling Biotech

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.