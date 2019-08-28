Sterling Biotech case: ED records statement of Ahmed Patel's son Faisal

The ED has recorded the statement of Faisal Patel, son of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, in connection with its probe into the alleged multi-crore-rupee bank fraud and money laundering by Gujarat-based firm Sterling Biotech, officials said on August 28.

They said Faisal Patel has been asked to depose on August 27 too for a similar session.

His statement was recorded twice in the case last week under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the officials said.

Last month, the federal probe agency had similarly recorded the statement of Ahmed Patel's son-in-law Irfan Siddiqui in the case.

Ahmed Patel is a Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat and holds the post of treasurer in the party.

He was earlier the political secretary to UPA chairperson and Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

According to sources, both Faisal Patel and Irfan Siddiqui are understood to have been quizzed about their purported links with the Sandesara brothers, the owners and promoters of the Vadodara-based company.

During the questioning, Faisal Patel is understood to have been confronted with the statement of Sunil Yadav, an employee of the Sandesara group, who earlier recorded his statement before the agency, the sources said.

In his statement, Yadav had told the agency that he bore "expenses of Rs 10 lakh" for a party which was attended by Faisal, "arranged" entry in a night club for him and once delivered "Rs 5 lakh" to his driver in Khan Market on the instructions of Chetan Sandesara, one of the promoters of the Vadodara-based pharma firm, the sources said.

Yadav told the Enforcement Directorate that the cash was "meant for Faisal Patel", they added.

The alleged Rs 14,500 crore bank loan fraud is said to have been perpetrated by the Vadodara-based pharma firm and its main promoters -- Nitin Sandesara, Chetan Sandesara and Deepti Sandesara -- all of whom are absconding.

The Sandesaras are also facing probes for their alleged nexus with some high-profile politicians by the ED as also by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Income Tax department under criminal sections dealing with corruption and tax evasion, respectively.

At present, they are stated to be based in Nigeria, from where India is trying to extradite them.