Farmer protest: Air fares on Delhi-Chandigarh route spike

Spot air fares on Delhi-Chandigarh route have shot up, with the farmers protest blocking out the northern Singhu border on the highway that connects the two cities. That has increased travel time by road, forcing people to look at other options.

A cursory look at major online travel agencies showed that fares for November 30, from Delhi to Chandigarh, have gone up to Rs 18,200. The starting rate is at Rs 10,497, more than twice the ticket for a Delhi to Mumbai flight. A Delhi-Mumbai flight starts for November 30, starts at Rs 5,006

The Delhi-Mumbai route has been traditionally the busiest in the country. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, flights originating from Delhi and headed to the eastern destinations, including Patna and Kolkata, have been among the busiest.

IndiGo, Vistara, Air India, SpiceJet and GoAir operate flights between the two cities.

Interestingly, while the starting fare of a Delhi-Kolkata flight is higher at Rs 6,974, it tops at Rs 16,936, lower than the Delhi-Chandigarh rate. It's the same with flights to Patna. The fares here range from Rs 8,679 to Rs 16,616.

The farmers have been at the Delhi border since Friday, November 27, protesting the Government's farm laws. The farmers have demanded that the 'pro-corporate' laws be repealed.

While it is not yet clear if the farmers will come to the table for talks, there may be hope for the same, if one goes by the fares. Ticket rates from December 1 on wards, go back to the normal levels. A Delhi-Chandigarh fare for December 1, starts from Rs 3,639.