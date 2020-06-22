Sree Jaya Auto Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.83 crore, up 24.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.83 crore in March 2020 up 24.09% from Rs. 1.48 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2020 down 215.86% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2020 down 200% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2019.

Sree Jaya Auto shares closed at 1.95 on March 25, 2020 (BSE)