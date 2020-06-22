Sree Jaya Auto Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.83 crore, up 24.09% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.83 crore in March 2020 up 24.09% from Rs. 1.48 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2020 down 215.86% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2020 down 200% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2019.
Sree Jaya Auto shares closed at 1.95 on March 25, 2020 (BSE)
|Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.83
|1.02
|1.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.83
|1.02
|1.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.70
|0.89
|0.97
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.03
|-0.03
|0.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.00
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.33
|0.05
|0.20
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.19
|0.09
|0.15
|Other Income
|0.02
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.17
|0.09
|0.15
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.17
|0.09
|0.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.17
|0.09
|0.15
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.17
|0.09
|0.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.17
|0.09
|0.15
|Equity Share Capital
|4.48
|4.48
|4.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|0.03
|0.03
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.39
|0.20
|0.33
|Diluted EPS
|-0.39
|0.20
|0.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.39
|0.20
|0.33
|Diluted EPS
|-0.39
|0.20
|0.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 22, 2020 09:01 am