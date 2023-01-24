English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Som Distillerie Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.04 crore, up 83.64% Y-o-Y

    January 24, 2023 / 11:14 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Som Distilleries and Breweries are:Net Sales at Rs 114.04 crore in December 2022 up 83.64% from Rs. 62.10 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.07 crore in December 2022 up 271.96% from Rs. 2.37 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.47 crore in December 2022 up 371.14% from Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2021.
    Som Distillerie EPS has increased to Rs. 0.57 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.36 in December 2021.Som Distillerie shares closed at 120.85 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 41.02% returns over the last 6 months and 171.57% over the last 12 months.
    Som Distilleries and Breweries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations114.0493.5562.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations114.0493.5562.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials71.0561.7431.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.22
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-18.76-5.97-0.47
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.143.342.73
    Depreciation2.262.282.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses53.5432.5127.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.80-0.35-2.01
    Other Income4.426.991.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.216.64-0.25
    Interest1.902.462.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.314.18-2.37
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.314.18-2.37
    Tax1.242.25--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.071.93-2.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.071.93-2.37
    Equity Share Capital36.8834.9932.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.570.28-0.36
    Diluted EPS0.560.27-0.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.570.28-0.36
    Diluted EPS0.560.27-0.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited