Som Distillerie Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.04 crore, up 83.64% Y-o-Y
January 24, 2023 / 11:14 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Som Distilleries and Breweries are:Net Sales at Rs 114.04 crore in December 2022 up 83.64% from Rs. 62.10 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.07 crore in December 2022 up 271.96% from Rs. 2.37 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.47 crore in December 2022 up 371.14% from Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2021.
Som Distillerie EPS has increased to Rs. 0.57 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.36 in December 2021.
|Som Distillerie shares closed at 120.85 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 41.02% returns over the last 6 months and 171.57% over the last 12 months.
|Som Distilleries and Breweries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|114.04
|93.55
|62.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|114.04
|93.55
|62.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|71.05
|61.74
|31.81
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.22
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-18.76
|-5.97
|-0.47
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.14
|3.34
|2.73
|Depreciation
|2.26
|2.28
|2.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|53.54
|32.51
|27.55
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.80
|-0.35
|-2.01
|Other Income
|4.42
|6.99
|1.76
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.21
|6.64
|-0.25
|Interest
|1.90
|2.46
|2.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5.31
|4.18
|-2.37
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|5.31
|4.18
|-2.37
|Tax
|1.24
|2.25
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.07
|1.93
|-2.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4.07
|1.93
|-2.37
|Equity Share Capital
|36.88
|34.99
|32.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.57
|0.28
|-0.36
|Diluted EPS
|0.56
|0.27
|-0.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.57
|0.28
|-0.36
|Diluted EPS
|0.56
|0.27
|-0.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited