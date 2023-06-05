Setco Auto Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 160.36 crore, up 2.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 160.36 crore in March 2023 up 2.68% from Rs. 156.18 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 57.68 crore in March 2023 down 146.08% from Rs. 23.44 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.17 crore in March 2023 up 157.79% from Rs. 38.36 crore in March 2022.

Setco Auto shares closed at 6.75 on June 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -43.28% returns over the last 6 months and -52.96% over the last 12 months.