Setco Auto Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 160.36 crore, up 2.68% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Setco Automotive are:
Net Sales at Rs 160.36 crore in March 2023 up 2.68% from Rs. 156.18 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 57.68 crore in March 2023 down 146.08% from Rs. 23.44 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.17 crore in March 2023 up 157.79% from Rs. 38.36 crore in March 2022.
Setco Auto shares closed at 6.75 on June 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -43.28% returns over the last 6 months and -52.96% over the last 12 months.
|Setco Automotive
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|160.36
|111.45
|156.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|160.36
|111.45
|156.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|84.49
|53.01
|92.49
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.24
|8.10
|0.19
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|22.99
|20.98
|22.93
|Depreciation
|11.32
|9.10
|10.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|35.61
|26.22
|30.77
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.19
|-5.96
|-0.29
|Other Income
|1.66
|-1.09
|-48.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.85
|-7.05
|-48.45
|Interest
|40.48
|39.68
|34.81
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-29.63
|-46.73
|-83.26
|Exceptional Items
|-11.03
|-1.70
|42.39
|P/L Before Tax
|-40.66
|-48.43
|-40.87
|Tax
|31.21
|--
|-14.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-71.87
|-48.43
|-26.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-71.87
|-48.43
|-26.67
|Minority Interest
|14.19
|14.79
|3.23
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-57.68
|-33.64
|-23.44
|Equity Share Capital
|26.75
|26.75
|26.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.31
|-2.51
|-1.75
|Diluted EPS
|-4.31
|-2.51
|-1.75
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.31
|-2.51
|-1.75
|Diluted EPS
|-4.31
|-2.51
|-1.75
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited