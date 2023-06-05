English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Setco Auto Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 160.36 crore, up 2.68% Y-o-Y

    June 05, 2023 / 10:25 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Setco Automotive are:

    Net Sales at Rs 160.36 crore in March 2023 up 2.68% from Rs. 156.18 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 57.68 crore in March 2023 down 146.08% from Rs. 23.44 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.17 crore in March 2023 up 157.79% from Rs. 38.36 crore in March 2022.

    Setco Auto shares closed at 6.75 on June 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -43.28% returns over the last 6 months and -52.96% over the last 12 months.

    Setco Automotive
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations160.36111.45156.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations160.36111.45156.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials84.4953.0192.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.248.100.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.9920.9822.93
    Depreciation11.329.1010.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35.6126.2230.77
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.19-5.96-0.29
    Other Income1.66-1.09-48.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.85-7.05-48.45
    Interest40.4839.6834.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-29.63-46.73-83.26
    Exceptional Items-11.03-1.7042.39
    P/L Before Tax-40.66-48.43-40.87
    Tax31.21---14.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-71.87-48.43-26.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-71.87-48.43-26.67
    Minority Interest14.1914.793.23
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-57.68-33.64-23.44
    Equity Share Capital26.7526.7526.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.31-2.51-1.75
    Diluted EPS-4.31-2.51-1.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.31-2.51-1.75
    Diluted EPS-4.31-2.51-1.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Setco Auto #Setco Automotive
    first published: Jun 5, 2023 10:22 am