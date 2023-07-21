English
    Reliance Industries Q1FY24 net profit declines 6% dented by oil-to-chemicals performance

    The conglomerate’s consolidated total revenue in the June quarter declined to Rs 231,132 crore from Rs 242,529 crore a year ago, as oil-to-chemicals business revenue declined tracking weakness in crude prices.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 21, 2023 / 08:03 PM IST
    Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) reported a year-on-year decrease of 6 percent in the consolidated net profit at Rs 18,258 crore in the first quarter of the financial year 2023-24 as muted performance in the oil-to-chemicals partly offset the strong growth in consumer-facing businesses.

    The conglomerate’s consolidated total revenue in the June quarter declined to Rs 231,132 crore from Rs 242,529 a year ago, as oil-to-chemicals business revenue declined tracking weakness in crude prices.

    Consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders stood at Rs 16,011 crore in the quarter, compared to Rs 17,955 crore in the same period last year. A Bloomberg poll had seen consolidated net sales at Rs 2.14 lakh crore and net profit at Rs 16,995.50 crore.

    (This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Jul 21, 2023 07:52 pm

