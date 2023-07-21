English
    Reliance Jio Q1 net profit rises 12% YoY to Rs 4,863 crore

    Its revenue from operations came in at Rs 24,042 crore, rising 2.76 percent from Rs 23,394 crore in the previous quarter.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 21, 2023 / 05:12 PM IST
    Jio Infocomm, the telecom division of Reliance Industries, on July 21 reported standalone net profit for the quarter ended June at Rs 4,863 crore, registering a growth of 12.17 percent year on year. Compared to previous quarter, it climbed 3.11 percent.

    Its revenue from operations came in at Rs 24,042 crore, rising 9.91 percent year on year. Sequentially, it rose 2.76 percent from Rs 23,394 crore in the previous quarter, the telecom major said in release.

    The company said its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter came in at Rs 12,278 crore, rising 0.55 percent QoQ from Rs 12,210 crore.

    EBITDA margin was steady at 52.3 percent.

    Debt equity ratio of the company stood at 0.21 times compared to 0.16 times a year ago. Operating margin was steady at 26.2 percent while net profit margin increased 30 basis points to 17.2 percent.

    This is a developing story. Please check back for more update.

    Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

    first published: Jul 21, 2023 04:57 pm

