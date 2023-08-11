OK Play Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 33.80 crore, up 14.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.80 crore in June 2023 up 14.33% from Rs. 29.56 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.85 crore in June 2023 up 142.77% from Rs. 1.98 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.65 crore in June 2023 up 44.5% from Rs. 3.91 crore in June 2022.

OK Play EPS has increased to Rs. 0.38 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.05 in June 2022.

OK Play shares closed at 119.90 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 115.07% returns over the last 6 months and 312.03% over the last 12 months.