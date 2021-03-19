English
IFB Agro Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 200.47 crore, down 59.16% Y-o-Y

March 19, 2021 / 11:32 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IFB Agro Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 200.47 crore in December 2020 down 59.16% from Rs. 490.85 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.08 crore in December 2020 up 176.72% from Rs. 6.17 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.81 crore in December 2020 up 268.78% from Rs. 7.27 crore in December 2019.

IFB Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 18.24 in December 2020 from Rs. 6.59 in December 2019.

IFB Agro shares closed at 389.45 on March 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 12.79% returns over the last 6 months and 113.57% over the last 12 months.

IFB Agro Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations200.47207.67490.85
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations200.47207.67490.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials112.51104.41153.35
Purchase of Traded Goods8.5432.9510.97
Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.46-1.5221.16
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost11.9111.6913.65
Depreciation3.753.704.51
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses38.4339.68287.32
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.8616.76-0.10
Other Income6.202.872.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.0619.642.76
Interest0.000.030.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax23.0619.612.50
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax23.0619.612.50
Tax5.982.67-3.68
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.0816.936.17
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.0816.936.17
Equity Share Capital9.379.379.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS18.2418.086.59
Diluted EPS18.2418.086.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS18.2418.086.59
Diluted EPS18.2418.086.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Breweries & Distilleries #Earnings First-Cut #IFB Agro #IFB Agro Industries #Results
first published: Mar 19, 2021 11:22 am

Macro Minutes Podcast | Supply side challenges holding back export growth : FIEO Director General Ajay Sahai

