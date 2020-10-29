Harita Seating Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 75.70 crore, down 20.98% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Harita Seating Systems are:
Net Sales at Rs 75.70 crore in September 2020 down 20.98% from Rs. 95.79 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.71 crore in September 2020 down 726.9% from Rs. 0.59 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.65 crore in September 2020 down 40.43% from Rs. 2.77 crore in September 2019.
Harita Seating shares closed at 408.65 on October 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 11.15% returns over the last 6 months and -12.04% over the last 12 months.
|Harita Seating Systems
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|75.70
|26.58
|95.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|75.70
|26.58
|95.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|62.24
|17.97
|74.07
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-7.35
|0.70
|-2.88
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.10
|9.87
|11.97
|Depreciation
|3.17
|3.09
|3.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.46
|5.17
|11.47
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.91
|-10.23
|-2.06
|Other Income
|1.40
|1.05
|1.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.52
|-9.18
|-0.46
|Interest
|0.55
|0.24
|0.72
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.07
|-9.42
|-1.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.07
|-9.42
|-1.18
|Tax
|1.64
|-2.81
|-1.77
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.71
|-6.61
|0.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.71
|-6.61
|0.59
|Equity Share Capital
|7.77
|7.77
|7.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.78
|-8.51
|0.76
|Diluted EPS
|-4.78
|-8.51
|0.76
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.78
|-8.51
|0.76
|Diluted EPS
|-4.78
|-8.51
|0.76
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Oct 29, 2020 09:44 am