Harita Seating Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 75.70 crore, down 20.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.70 crore in September 2020 down 20.98% from Rs. 95.79 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.71 crore in September 2020 down 726.9% from Rs. 0.59 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.65 crore in September 2020 down 40.43% from Rs. 2.77 crore in September 2019.

Harita Seating shares closed at 408.65 on October 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 11.15% returns over the last 6 months and -12.04% over the last 12 months.