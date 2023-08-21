Dwarka Expressway: India's first eight-lane highway to relieve congestion between Delhi and Gurgaon

The motorway would give direct access to the future India International Convention Centre (IICC) in Delhi's Dwarka Sector 25 once it is finished.

The first eight-lane elevated expressway in India will be the Dwarka Expressway, which runs from Delhi to Haryana and is intended to relieve congestion on the NH-48 between Delhi and Gurgaon. According to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, the motorway will open to traffic in the next three to four months.

With a length of 563 kilometres, the Dwarka Motorway is a four-pack highway. (Image: Twitter/nitin_gadkari)

Since the Comptroller Auditor General of India (CAG) raised concerns about cost inflation during the construction of the highway, the project has been the subject of criticism. The government denied the charges, claiming that the CAG report oversimplifies the complexities of the project. The CAG study said that the expressway's construction cost was increased from Rs 18.2 crore per km to Rs 251 crore per km.

Also read: Gadkari displeased with officials' response to CAG on Dwarka Expressway

The eight-lane motorway is both the first single-pillar flyover and elevated urban motorway in the nation. (Image: Twitter/nitin_gadkari)

Gadkari claims that 50–60 percent of traffic currently travelling on National Highway-8 will be switched to the new motorway, which will improve traffic flow towards Sohna Road and Golf Course Road.

A total of Rs 9,000 crore would go towards building the motorway that will connect Gurugram, in Haryana, with Dwarka, southwest of Delhi. The motorway length spans about 19 kilometres in Haryana and the final 10 kilometres are in Delhi.

It would start at Shiv-Murti on the Delhi-Gurugram Motorway and conclude close to Kherki Daula Toll Plaza after passing past Basai, Dwarka Sector 21, and the border between Delhi and Gurugram. (Image: Twitter/nitin_gadkari)

The longest (3.6 km) and widest (eight lanes) urban road tunnel in India would be built together with four multi-level interchanges (tunnels/underpasses, at-grade road, elevated flyover, and flyover above flyover) at significant junctions, according to Gadkari.

The motorway would give direct access to the future India International Convention Centre (IICC) in Delhi's Dwarka Sector 25 once it is finished. Through a short tunnel, it will also offer an alternative means of access to the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Also read: Area Watch: Dwarka Expressway all set to trigger revival of real estate along its path