App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 02:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 impact | As stranded Indians prepare to get back home, some worry about travel bill & tests

An Indian crew member stuck in a cruise liner off the US coast said the travel cost could be over Rs 50,000 per person

Prince Mathews Thomas @prince0879

Even as thousands of Indians prepare in anticipation of their return to India, they are also nervous about tests they have to undergo, and the travel bill that they will have to foot.

Nearly two lakh Indians, stuck since the lockdown was announced in March, in nearly a dozen countries have registered to get back to India. The Indian government had said the process will begin from May 7 and travel will be arranged by aircraft and naval ships. The returns will be facilitated on "compelling grounds" in a phased manner.

Indian embassies are preparing a list of citizens, but the "facility would be made available on  payment-basis." Each passenger will also be required to do a medical screening to check for COVID-19 infection, the government said.

Close

Moneycontrol reached out to Indians stuck in the US, Singapore, Riyadh and on the seas off the US coast. All of them said they have registered with their local consulates and were awaiting further instructions.

related news

"We have been told to do swab tests. As per the captain, all crew found negative shall be transferred to another ship which is currently at anchor beside us," said an Indian crew member of a cruise ship stuck off the Bahamas coast.

He and rest of the 700 crew, most of them Indians, have been stuck for 24 days.

The crew member added that the cruise liner he works for has informed them that a US-based laboratory will conduct the test, which will take about six days to share the results. "We have been told that the tests will come after May 11, and then the paperwork for travel will be readied," added the crew member.

Meanwhile, the ship will be sanitised.

An Indian crew member of another cruise liner, this time off the Miami coast, said he and his colleagues are worried about the travel costs.

"The Indian government has made it clear that this will include a charge. Our company has been told that it will have to pay over Rs 50,000 per person. But the company is not agreeing to it," said the crew member.

In all, he added, there are 2,000 Indians in the company and thus the owner can't pay for all. "We may have to pay it ourselves," he added.

Waiting for instructions 

Many are awaiting flight information, and clarity on how the booking will be done.

Sathish* has been waiting for the flight back home since March, when he got stranded in Florida.

"I have been asked to keep in touch with the consulate in Atlanta...am not sure about joining the rush immediately. It can be dangerous if I have to travel to another city to catch the flight back to India," he said.

Debashish Biswas, whose daughter studies in Singapore, said she has registered both with the Haryana government's portal (they reside in Gurugram) and with the Indian High Commission in the South East Asian country. "We are waiting for more information," he said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 5, 2020 02:09 pm

tags #Business #Companies #coronavirus #Covid-19

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Afghanistan distributes free bread as prices soar amid coronavirus

Afghanistan distributes free bread as prices soar amid coronavirus

COVID-19 to test several established legal precedents in the months ahead

COVID-19 to test several established legal precedents in the months ahead

Malaysia's Central Bank cuts policy rate to 2%, loosens liquidity to nurse economy through virus

Malaysia's Central Bank cuts policy rate to 2%, loosens liquidity to nurse economy through virus

most popular

Delhi government raises VAT on fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

Delhi government raises VAT on fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

After Delhi, Andhra Pradesh government now raises liquor prices by 50% effective May 5

After Delhi, Andhra Pradesh government now raises liquor prices by 50% effective May 5

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.