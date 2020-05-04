Government to facilitate return of Indian nationals stranded abroad starting May 7

Government of India will facilitate the return of Indian nationals stranded abroad on compelling grounds in a phased manner.

The process will begin from May 7 in a phased manner

The travel would be arranged by aircraft and naval ships.

Indian Embassies and High Commissions are preparing a list of distressed Indian citizens. This facility would be made available on payment-basis.

Non-scheduled commercial flights would be arranged for air travel. Medical screening of passengers would be done before taking the flight. Only asymptomatic passengers would be allowed to travel.

During the journey, all these passengers would have to follow the protocols, such as the Health Protocols, issued by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

On reaching the destination, everyone would have to register on the Arogya Setu app. Everyone would be medically screened. After scrutiny, they would be quarantined for 14 days, either in a hospital or in an institutional quarantine on payment-basis, by the concerned State government.

COVID-19 test would be done after 14 days and further action would be taken according to health protocols. The Ministries of External Affairs and Civil Aviation would soon share detailed information about it through their websites.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

State Governments are being advised to make arrangements, including for testing, quarantine and onward movement of the returning Indians in their respective states.