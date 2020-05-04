Government to facilitate return of Indian nationals stranded abroad starting May 7

On reaching the destination, everyone would have to register on the Arogya Setu app.
Government of India will facilitate the return of Indian nationals stranded abroad on compelling grounds in a phased manner.
The process will begin from May 7 in a phased manner
The travel would be arranged by aircraft and naval ships.
Indian Embassies and High Commissions are preparing a list of distressed Indian citizens. This facility would be made available on payment-basis.
Non-scheduled commercial flights would be arranged for air travel. Medical screening of passengers would be done before taking the flight. Only asymptomatic passengers would be allowed to travel.
During the journey, all these passengers would have to follow the protocols, such as the Health Protocols, issued by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Civil Aviation.
On reaching the destination, everyone would have to register on the Arogya Setu app. Everyone would be medically screened. After scrutiny, they would be quarantined for 14 days, either in a hospital or in an institutional quarantine on payment-basis, by the concerned State government.
COVID-19 test would be done after 14 days and further action would be taken according to health protocols. The Ministries of External Affairs and Civil Aviation would soon share detailed information about it through their websites.State Governments are being advised to make arrangements, including for testing, quarantine and onward movement of the returning Indians in their respective states.
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365