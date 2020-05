Coronavirus pandemic | Arogya Setu app mandatory for govt, private sector employees

The Centre on Friday made it mandatory for government and private sector employees to use Arogya Setu mobile application to bolster the efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, and entrusted the organisational heads with ensuring its 100 per cent coverage. The Union Home Ministry also said the mobile app will be must for people living in COVID-19 containment zones.

"Use of Arogya Setu app shall be made mandatory for all employees, both private and public. It shall be the responsibility of the head of the respective organisations to ensure 100% coverage of this app among the employees," the ministry said.

The announcement came on a day the government extended the nationwide lockdown by two weeks from May 4 with certain relaxations.

The mobile application helps users identify whether they are at risk of COVID-19 infection. It also provides people with important information, including ways to avoid coronavirus infection and its symptoms.