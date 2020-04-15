App
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 11:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact | Government encourages e-commerce companies to work with local kiranas to ensure doorstep supply

E-commerce has been deemed an essential service during the extended lockdown, as per revised MHA guidelines

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image

The government has encouraged e-commerce companies to collaborate with local kirana shops to supply essential items as an ‘ideal solution’ in the current situation, the Economic Times reported.

The aim is to ensure that people do not have to leave their house for essentials during the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus or COVID-19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 announced that the lockdown would continue till May 3.

E-commerce has been deemed an essential service during the extended lockdown as per revised guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The government will also review the definition of ‘essentials’ to include online school and work-from-home requirements such as stationery items, internet connection and services, computers, etc., an official told the paper.

“We are encouraging tie-ups with the local kirana stores. That is ideal because their supply lines are continuing,” the source said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

A Flipkart spokesperson told the paper it is already in talks with many trade stores, kirana stores and resellers to conduct pilot projects which can be scaled up for doorstep delivery.

As per the MHA guidelines issued today, a meeting is being held by Cabinet Secretary with state Chief Secretaries and DGPs to discuss smooth and effective implementation of revised guidelines that were issued earlier. The Principal Secretary to the PM, Union Home Secretary and Health Secretary, along with all collectors, SPs municipal commissioners and civil surgeons are also present.

First Published on Apr 15, 2020 11:50 am

