Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Confirmed COVID-19 cases rise to 11,439; death toll at 377

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 185 countries and territories. Today is the twenty-second day of India’s nationwide lockdown, which has been extended till May 3. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 11,439. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 377. Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu have reported the highest number of cases.

Globally, there have been over 19.8 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 1.26 lakh people have died so far. The United States has the highest number of confirmed cases, followed by Spain, Italy, France and Germany. The outbreak continues to have a major impact on the global economy.