you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Apr 15, 2020 08:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Confirmed COVID-19 cases rise to 11,439; death toll at 377

Live updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact. Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 10,815. The nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 3

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 185 countries and territories. Today is the twenty-second day of India’s nationwide lockdown, which has been extended till May 3. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 11,439. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 377. Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu have reported the highest number of cases.

Globally, there have been over 19.8 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 1.26 lakh people have died so far. The United States has the highest number of confirmed cases, followed by Spain, Italy, France and Germany. The outbreak continues to have a major impact on the global economy. Catch the latest updates here:
highlights

  • April 15, 2020 08:39 AM IST

    Coronavirus outbreak in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: As many as 1,306 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, the Union Health Ministry has said in its latest update.

  • April 15, 2020 08:38 AM IST

    Coronavirus outbreak in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: The reported active COVID-19 cases in India stand at 9,765, according to the Union Health Ministry.

  • April 15, 2020 08:37 AM IST

    Coronavirus outbreak in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: The death toll in India due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has risen to 377, the Union Health Ministry has said.

  • April 15, 2020 08:36 AM IST

    Coronavirus outbreak in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 11,439, according to the latest update by from the Union Health Ministry. This number includes cases involving foreign nationals, patients who have recovered and the death toll.

  • April 15, 2020 08:36 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Austria LIVE Updates | Austria reopens thousands of shops in first loosening of lockdown

    Austria has allowed thousands of shops to reopen, becoming one of the first countries in Europe to loosen a lockdown imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The country acted early in its outbreak to close schools, bars, theatres, restaurants, non-essential shops and other gathering places roughly four weeks ago.

    It has told the public to stay home and work from there if possible. The Alpine republic has fared relatively well so far, having reported 384 deaths in total, fewer than some larger European countries have been suffering each day. (Input from Reuters)

  • April 15, 2020 08:29 AM IST

    A host of international agencies have cut India's economic growth estimate for FY21 on concerns over the fallout of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic.

    Quick read | India FY21 GDP growth: Here is what economists are predicting

  • April 15, 2020 08:21 AM IST

    West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Twitter: “Lockdown protocol has to be thoroughly implemented to ward off #coronavirus. Police and administration @MamataOfficial failing to effect 100% #SocialDistancing or curbing religious congregations be shown door. Lockdown must succeed-examine central para forces requisitioning!”

  • April 15, 2020 08:14 AM IST

    Update: A detailed set of guidelines on the nationwide lockdown is expected to be issued today.

  • April 15, 2020 08:08 AM IST

    Update: The Union Cabinet will be meeting at 5.30 pm today at Prime Minister’s official residence 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi.

  • April 15, 2020 07:58 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Countries with the highest confirmed cases

    > United States: 6,08,377 confirmed cases (includes recoveries and deaths)
    > Spain: 1,74,060 cases
    > Italy: 1,62,488 cases
    > France: 1,43,303 cases
    > Germany: 1,32,210 cases
    > United Kingdom: 94,845 cases
    > China: 83,321 cases
    > Iran: 74,877 cases
    > Turkey: 65,111 cases
    > Belgium: 31,119 cases

    (Source: Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, as of 7.20 am IST on April 15)

