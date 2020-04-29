App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 29, 2020 10:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact | With fall in consumer spending, alcohol and cigarette companies likely to face major challenge

Due to social distancing norms, the lockdown and expected decease in consumer spending, alcohol and cigarette companies are likely to face a major challenge moving forward.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Indian consumers are expected to spend cautiously this year due to the economic impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic. That, coupled with social distancing norms becoming the new normal, and with more time to pass before restrictions on pubs and restaurants are significantly eased, liquor and cigarette companies are set to face a major challenge.

According to industry executives quoted in a report by The Economic Times, there were no sales of the two categories in April due to government prohibition.

This compares against a 9 percent sales growth for liquor and 2 percent for cigarettes during the same period in 2019.

Close

The report cites executives as saying that there may be an initial surge in sales as soon as the nationwide lockdown is lifted as some consumers would stock up. However, this surge will not be enough to match the sales lost in May. In fact, the sales would remain significantly lower.

related news

According to an online survey conducted by Nielsen India during April 10-14, 42 percent respondents said they will spend less on alcohol products and tobacco in the coming months.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

During his interaction with Chief Ministers via a video conference on April 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi indicated that the lockdown will continue in hotspot areas of the country.

It is widely expected that the Centre is unlikely to ease restrictions related to the sales of liquor and cigarettes in such areas.

The report adds that ITC and Godfrey Phillips India have suspended production and distribution of cigarettes since the lockdown began in March.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 29, 2020 10:11 am

tags #Business #coronavirus #India

most popular

Why Facebook picked Reliance Jio for alliance in India

Why Facebook picked Reliance Jio for alliance in India

M-cap of top 5 firms is now equal to 20% of S&P 500; here's why its a bad sign

M-cap of top 5 firms is now equal to 20% of S&P 500; here's why its a bad sign

Coronavirus crisis | All you need to know about hotspots, and the Red, Orange and Green zones

Coronavirus crisis | All you need to know about hotspots, and the Red, Orange and Green zones

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.