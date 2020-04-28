Coronavirus crisis | All you need to know about hotspots, and the Red, Orange and Green zones

During his interaction with chief ministers via video conference on April 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi indicated that the lockdown will continue in hotspot areas of the country.

However, news reports suggest areas that fall under non-hotspot areas could see an easing of lockdown restrictions.

But, what are these hotspots and non-hotspot areas? And, what are the ‘red’, ‘orange’ and ‘green’ zones as often described in news reports? Here’s all you need to know:

Based on guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) earlier in April, all districts in the country have been classified as hotspots and non-hotspots based on whether or not confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported there.

However, there is a third category — non-infected districts — which have not reported any COVID-19 case.

Hotspots, non-hotspots and non-infected districts have been interchangeably used as ‘red’, ‘orange’ and ‘green’ zones, respectively.

Hotspots/Red zones

These are areas reporting a large number of cases or high growth rates such as Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra, New Delhi or Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

Inclusion criteria:> Highest case-load districts contributing to over 80 percent of cases in India, or> Highest case-load districts contributing to more than 80 percent of cases for each state in the country, or

> Districts with doubling rate at less than four days (calculated every Monday for last seven days, to be determined by the state government).

On April 15, there were 170 hotspots in the country. This included 123 hotspot districts with large outbreaks and 47 hotspot districts with clusters.

Orange zones

Districts that do not have enough confirmed cases to meet the ‘red zone’, but are being seen as potential hotspots, are part of the ‘orange zone’.

On April 15, there were 207 non-hotspot districts in the country with clusters.

A hotspot can be categorised as a non-hotspot area if no new confirmed case is reported there for 14 consecutive days. Further, a non-hotspot area can become a ‘green zone’ if no new confirmed case is reported for 14 consecutive days. Thus, a ‘red zone’ can potentially become a ‘green zone’ if no new cases are reported for 28 consecutive days.

MHA has said, “containment operation would be deemed over when there is no case reported in 28 days from an area after the last case tests negative.”

Lockdown restrictions related to agriculture and industrial activities were eased to some extent in some non-hotspots and green zones of the country on April 20.