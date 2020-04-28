Coronavirus pandemic | Is your city a COVID-19 hotspot? Find out here

Amid the coronavirus pandemic that has infected over 28,000 people across India and killed more than 850 people, the districts have been divided into two parts: Hotspot and Non-Hotspot districts by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Some districts have been classified as Hotspot or Red Zone as they are reporting a large number of COVID-19 cases and/or high growth rate of such cases.

Highest caseload districts contributing to more than 80 percent of cases in indiaHighest caseload districts contributing to more than 80 percent of cases for each state in india

#Districts with a doubling rate in less than four days (calculated every Monday for the last seven days, to be determined by the state government)

The districts that have been classified as Non-Hotspot or Green Zone are those which have not reported any new confirmed COVID-19 cases for the last 28 days.

List of hotspot districts with large outbreaks

> Kurnool> Guntur> Spsr Nellore> Prakasam> Krishna> Y.S.R.> West Godavari> Chittoor> Visakhapatanam> East Godavari

> Anantapur

Coronavirus LIVE updates

> Siwan

> Chandigarh

> Korba

> South> South East> Shahdara> West> North> Central> New Delhi> East

> South West

> Ahmadabad> Vadodara> Surat> Bhavnagar

> Rajkot

> Nuh> Gurugram> Palwal

> Faridabad

Coronavirus state-wise tally

> Srinagar> Bandipora> Baramulla> Jammu> Udhampur

> Kupwara

> Bengaluru Urban> Mysuru

> Belagavi

> Kasaragod> Kannur> Ernakulam> Malappuram> Thiruvananthapuram

> Pathanamthitta

> Indore> Bhopal> Khargone> Ujjain

> Hoshangabad

Maharashtra

> Mumbai> Pune> Thane> Nagpur> Sangli> Ahmednagar> Yavatmal> Aurangabad> Buldhana> Mumbai Suburban

> Nashik

Also read | Entire Pune city now containment zone till May 3: Civic chief

> Khordha

> S.A.S Nagar> Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar> Jalandhar

> Pathankot

> Jaipur> Tonk> Jodhpur> Banswara> Kota> Jhunjhunu> Jaisalmer> Bhilwara> Bikaner> Jhalawar

> Bharatpur

> Chennai> Tiruchirappalli> Coimbatore> Tirunelveli> Erode> Vellore> Dindigul> Villupuram> Tiruppur> Theni> Namakkal> Chengalpattu> Madurai> Tuticorin> Karur> Virudhunagar> Kanniyakumari> Cuddalore> Thiruvallur> Thiruvarur> Salem

> Nagapattinam

>Hyderabad> Nizamabad> Warangal Urban> Ranga Reddy> Jogulamba Gadwal> Medchal-Malkajgiri> Karimnagar

> Nirmal

> Agra> Gautam Buddha Nagar> Meerut> Lucknow> Ghaziabad> Saharanpur> Shamli> Firozabad

> Moradabad

> Dehradun

> Kolkata> Howrah> Medinipur East

> 24 Paraganas North

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy