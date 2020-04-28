Coronavirus pandemic | Is your city a COVID-19 hotspot? Find out here

Some districts have been classified as Hotspot or Red Zone as they are reporting a large number of COVID-19 cases and/or high growth rate of such cases.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic that has infected over 28,000 people across India and killed more than 850 people, the districts have been divided into two parts: Hotspot and Non-Hotspot districts by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
inclusion Criteria
#Highest caseload districts contributing to more than 80 percent of cases in india
#Highest caseload districts contributing to more than 80 percent of cases for each state in india
#Districts with a doubling rate in less than four days (calculated every Monday for the last seven days, to be determined by the state government)
The districts that have been classified as Non-Hotspot or Green Zone are those which have not reported any new confirmed COVID-19 cases for the last 28 days.
List of hotspot districts with large outbreaksAndhra Pradesh
> Kurnool
> Guntur
> Spsr Nellore
> Prakasam
> Krishna
> Y.S.R.
> West Godavari
> Chittoor
> Visakhapatanam
> East Godavari
> Anantapur
> SiwanChandigarh
> ChandigarhChhattisgarh
> KorbaDelhi
> South
> South East
> Shahdara
> West
> North
> Central
> New Delhi
> East
> South WestGujarat
> Ahmadabad
> Vadodara
> Surat
> Bhavnagar
> RajkotHaryana
> Nuh
> Gurugram
> Palwal
> Faridabad
> Srinagar
> Bandipora
> Baramulla
> Jammu
> Udhampur
> KupwaraKarnataka
> Bengaluru Urban
> Mysuru
> BelagaviKerala
> Kasaragod
> Kannur
> Ernakulam
> Malappuram
> Thiruvananthapuram
> PathanamthittaMadhya Pradesh
> Indore
> Bhopal
> Khargone
> Ujjain
> Hoshangabad
Maharashtra> Mumbai
> Pune
> Thane
> Nagpur
> Sangli
> Ahmednagar
> Yavatmal
> Aurangabad
> Buldhana
> Mumbai Suburban
> Nashik
Also read | Entire Pune city now containment zone till May 3: Civic chiefOdisha
> KhordhaPunjab
> S.A.S Nagar
> Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar
> Jalandhar
> PathankotRajasthan
> Jaipur
> Tonk
> Jodhpur
> Banswara
> Kota
> Jhunjhunu
> Jaisalmer
> Bhilwara
> Bikaner
> Jhalawar
> BharatpurTamil Nadu
> Chennai
> Tiruchirappalli
> Coimbatore
> Tirunelveli
> Erode
> Vellore
> Dindigul
> Villupuram
> Tiruppur
> Theni
> Namakkal
> Chengalpattu
> Madurai
> Tuticorin
> Karur
> Virudhunagar
> Kanniyakumari
> Cuddalore
> Thiruvallur
> Thiruvarur
> Salem
> NagapattinamTelangana
>Hyderabad
> Nizamabad
> Warangal Urban
> Ranga Reddy
> Jogulamba Gadwal
> Medchal-Malkajgiri
> Karimnagar
> NirmalUttar Pradesh
> Agra
> Gautam Buddha Nagar
> Meerut
> Lucknow
> Ghaziabad
> Saharanpur
> Shamli
> Firozabad
> MoradabadUttarakhand
> DehradunWest Bengal
> Kolkata
> Howrah
> Medinipur East
> 24 Paraganas NorthFollow our full coverage here.
