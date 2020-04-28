App
Last Updated : Apr 28, 2020 09:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Is your city a COVID-19 hotspot? Find out here

Some districts have been classified as Hotspot or Red Zone as they are reporting a large number of COVID-19 cases and/or high growth rate of such cases.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Amid the coronavirus pandemic that has infected over 28,000 people across India and killed more than 850 people, the districts have been divided into two parts: Hotspot and Non-Hotspot districts by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

inclusion Criteria
#Highest caseload districts contributing to more than 80 percent of cases in india
#Highest caseload districts contributing to more than 80 percent of cases for each state in india

#Districts with a doubling rate in less than four days (calculated every Monday for the last seven days, to be determined by the state government)

Close

The districts that have been classified as Non-Hotspot or Green Zone are those which have not reported any new confirmed COVID-19 cases for the last 28 days.

List of hotspot districts with large outbreaks

Andhra Pradesh
> Kurnool
> Guntur
> Spsr Nellore
> Prakasam
> Krishna
> Y.S.R.
> West Godavari
> Chittoor
> Visakhapatanam
> East Godavari

> Anantapur

Bihar

> Siwan

Chandigarh

> Chandigarh

Chhattisgarh

> Korba

Delhi
> South
> South East
> Shahdara
> West
> North
> Central
> New Delhi
> East

> South West

Gujarat
> Ahmadabad
> Vadodara
> Surat
> Bhavnagar

> Rajkot

Haryana
> Nuh
> Gurugram
> Palwal

> Faridabad

Jammu and Kashmir
> Srinagar
> Bandipora
> Baramulla
> Jammu
> Udhampur

> Kupwara

Karnataka
> Bengaluru Urban
> Mysuru

> Belagavi

Kerala
> Kasaragod
> Kannur
> Ernakulam
> Malappuram
> Thiruvananthapuram

> Pathanamthitta

Madhya Pradesh
> Indore
> Bhopal
> Khargone
> Ujjain

> Hoshangabad

Maharashtra

> Mumbai
> Pune
> Thane
> Nagpur
> Sangli
> Ahmednagar
> Yavatmal
> Aurangabad
> Buldhana
> Mumbai Suburban

> Nashik

Odisha

> Khordha

Punjab
> S.A.S Nagar
> Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar
> Jalandhar

> Pathankot

Rajasthan
> Jaipur
> Tonk
> Jodhpur
> Banswara
> Kota
> Jhunjhunu
> Jaisalmer
> Bhilwara
> Bikaner
> Jhalawar

> Bharatpur

Tamil Nadu
> Chennai
> Tiruchirappalli
> Coimbatore
> Tirunelveli
> Erode
> Vellore
> Dindigul
> Villupuram
> Tiruppur
> Theni
> Namakkal
> Chengalpattu
> Madurai
> Tuticorin
> Karur
> Virudhunagar
> Kanniyakumari
> Cuddalore
> Thiruvallur
> Thiruvarur
> Salem

> Nagapattinam

Telangana
>Hyderabad
> Nizamabad
> Warangal Urban
> Ranga Reddy
> Jogulamba Gadwal
> Medchal-Malkajgiri
> Karimnagar

> Nirmal

Uttar Pradesh
> Agra
> Gautam Buddha Nagar
> Meerut
> Lucknow
> Ghaziabad
> Saharanpur
> Shamli
> Firozabad

> Moradabad

Uttarakhand

> Dehradun

West Bengal
> Kolkata
> Howrah
> Medinipur East

> 24 Paraganas North

First Published on Apr 28, 2020 09:47 am

