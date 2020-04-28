Live now
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Global COVID-19 cases surge past 30 lakh; Delhi’s tally crosses 3,000
Live updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact. Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 28,380.
The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 185 countries and territories. Today is the thirty-fifth day of India’s nationwide lockdown, which has been extended till May 3. During his interaction with chief ministers yesterday, PM Modi reportedly hinted that restrictions may continue in hotspots.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 28,380. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 886. Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi have reported the highest number of cases.Globally, there have been over 30 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 2.1 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Spain, Italy, France, Germany and the UK are the most-affected countries. Catch the latest updates here:
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus impact | Kerala, at the back of the COVID-19 outbreak, has waived off rent for all IT/ITeS companies for three months starting from April in the IT parks and building owned by the government.
Earlier, the Centre had waived off rentals for IT/ITeS firms operating out of Software Technology Parks of India from March till June. The rental waiver was estimated to be Rs 5 crore.
Read: Kerala waives off rent for IT/ITeS companies in government IT parks for 3 months
In this tweet from ANI: Images of police personnel checking passes and identity cards of people to control the movement of vehicles at the Delhi-Gurugram border which has been sealed.
Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE Updates | 4 Bengal districts declared red zones, 287 areas in Kolkata containment zones
The West Bengal government yesterday released a list, saying four districts, including Kolkata, have been declared as red zones in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, and 287 areas in the metropolis identified as containment zones.
Howrah, North 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur districts have been declared as red zones, besides Kolkata.
As many as 287 areas in Kolkata, the majority of which are in north and central parts of the city, have been identified as containment zones. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in US LIVE Updates | US has recorded 1,303 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours as per Johns Hopkins University tally.
Coronavirus in US LIVE Updates | Trump faults China for coronavirus' spread, says US investigating
US President Donald Trump has said that China could have stopped the novel coronavirus before it swept the globe and said his administration was conducting "serious investigations" into what happened.
"We're doing very serious investigations ... We are not happy with China," Trump said. "There are a lot of ways you can hold them accountable."
"We believe it could have been stopped at the source. It could have been stopped quickly and it wouldn't have spread all over the world," he added.
Trump's criticism was the latest from his administration to target China's handling of the outbreak, which began late 2019 in the Chinese city of Wuhan. (Input from Reuters)
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE Updates | Delhi crosses 3,000 mark; no deaths reported in last two days
With 190 fresh cases reported in Delhi, the total number of coronavirus cases climbed to 3,108 in the city yesterday, but no fresh death was reported for the second successive day, according to Delhi government authorities.
The number of containment zones in the national capital rose to 99 yesterday.
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 28,380. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 6,362 patients have recovered, 886 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 21,132.
Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi are the worst affected regions of the country.
While restrictions have been eased to a great extent in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Turkey, Ecuador, Brazil and Russia are rising rapidly.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world have surged past the 30 lakh-mark, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 2.1 lakh.
With 9.8 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Spain, Italy, France, Germany and the United Kingdom.