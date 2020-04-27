Coronavirus pandemic | Lockdown will continue post-May 3 in COVID-19 hotspots, PM Modi tells chief ministers

During his interaction with chief ministers earlier on April 27 via video conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi indicated that the nationwide lockdown would continue beyond May 3 in some form, news reports suggest.

Earlier this month, PM Modi had announced that the nationwide lockdown, meant to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus would be in place till May 3. It was originally planned to be in place for 21 days, starting from March 25 till April 14.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

According to News18, PM Modi on April 27 asked chief ministers to continue the lockdown in hotspots beyond May 3 and ease restrictions in non-hotspot areas.

During the meeting, Odisha and Meghalaya also suggested extending the lockdown period, reports suggest.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), PM Modi conveyed to chief ministers that the country will have to give importance to the economy as well as to continue the fight against coronavirus.

"Prime Minister said that the country has seen two lockdowns till now, both different in certain aspects, and now we have to think of the way ahead. He said that as per experts, the impact of coronavirus will remain visible in the coming months," the statement added.

PM Modi also said that masks and face covers will become part of lives of people in the days ahead, adding everyone's aim must be to ensure rapid response under the current circumstances.

Among those present at the virtual meet, included Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and top officials from the PMO and the Union Health Ministry.

Chief ministers who attended the meeting included Uddhav Thackeray (Maharashtra), Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi), Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Edappadi K Palaniswami (Tamil Nadu), Conrad Sangma (Meghalaya) and Trivendra Singh Rawat (Uttarakhand).