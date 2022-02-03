Sony Group launches talent management firm SETVI in India

Representative image

Sony Group on February 3 announced the launch of a talent management firm in India.

In an official cross-corporation joint venture for Sony Group in India, Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment have created Sony Entertainment Talent Ventures India (SETVI). It is a new entertainment company focused on creating ventures for media talent in India.

SETVI will offer actors, musicians, sportspersons, gamers and content creators in India opportunities for co-ventures, metaverse solutions, brand partnerships and management.

“SETVI will leverage our expertise, deep local relationships and global reach to give talent the potential to scale, become household brands and fully realise their creative and commercial potential,” said Shridhar Subramaniam, President of Corporate Strategy and Market Development in Asia and Middle East, Sony Music Entertainment.

Sony Music Entertainment, a record company has a presence across Bollywood, Tamil songs, and other genres including national and regional pop.

SETVI also combines the expertise and reach of Sony Pictures Entertainment that includes Sony Pictures Networks, a broadcast division with over 700 million viewers from 170 million households in 8,000 cities across India; Sony Pictures International Productions, a film production studio; and Sony LIV, a growing digital streaming and over the top (OTT) business.

Sony Group said that talent represented by SETVI will benefit from potential partnerships and global opportunities across the wider Sony Group, such as Sony PlayStation and Sony Electronics.

“Sony Group’s ecosystem in India offers unique opportunities for talent to build their brands in an authentic way,” said Sanford Panitch, President, Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group.

Shridhar Subramaniam, Sanford Panitch, and NP Singh, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Sony Pictures Networks India, will be on SETVI’s director board, and Vijay Singh will lead the new company as CEO.

Singh was CEO at Fox Star Studios for over a decade from 2010 to 2020.

Prior to this, Singh was Managing Director of Developing Markets at the Tetley Group in London, and also brings music industry experience to the role, having previously led Sony Music Entertainment India as managing director from 1996 to 2002.

“Our ambition is to work as advisors to talent to build their wealth and legacy and unlock the best monetisation opportunities for them in India and the world,” said Singh.