JioPhone Next: Here is what the ultra-affordable smartphone will have to help India become 4G Yukt and 2G mukt

Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Google CEO Sundar Pichai unveiled their much-awaited smartphone that has been developed for India on June 24 at RIL's annual general meeting.

"An ultra-affordable 4G smartphone is essential to make India 2G-mukt. Last year, Sundar and I had talked about Google and JIO co-developing a next-generation, feature-rich, but extremely affordable smartphone, aimed at providing first-time internet access for 2G users. Today, I am pleased to announce that Google and JIO teams have jointly developed a truly breakthrough Smartphone, that we are calling JIOPHONE Next," Ambani said.

Here is what RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani said about the new phone:

The JioPhone Next will be available in the market from September 10 on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Here is what the phone will have:

JIOPHONE Next is a fully-featured smartphone, supporting the entire suite of applications from both Google and Jio, as well as the Android Play Store through which users will have access to the entire universe of Android Apps.

JIOPHONE Next is powered by an extremely optimised version of the Android Operating System, that has been jointly developed by JIO and Google especially for the Indian market.

It is packed with features like the voice assistant, automatic read-aloud of screen text, language translation, smart camera with augmented reality filters

This will be first introduced in India and then taken to the rest of the world.

It will be by far amongst the most affordable smartphone not just in India, but globally.

Here is what Google CEO Sundar Pichai said on the new phone:

Our vision was to bring affordable access to information for Indians in their own language... to build new products and services for India's unique needs.

I'm excited that today, we can announce the next steps in this vision: Starting with a new, affordable, Jio smartphone, created with Google.

Our teams have optimised a version of our Android OS especially for this device.

It will offer language and translation features, a great camera, and support for the latest Android updates.

It is built for India. And it will open up new possibilities for millions of new users who will experience the internet for the very first time.

We are taking our collaboration further with a new 5G partnership between Google Cloud and Jio.

Reliance will also shift its core retail businesses to Google Cloud's infrastructure.

They will be able take advantage of Google's AI and machine learning, ecommerce, and demand forecasting offerings.

Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.