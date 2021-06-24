Reliance AGM 2021 LIVE Updates | Reliance Industries virtual AGM at 2 pm today

June 24, 2021 / 10:55 AM IST

Reliance Industries AGM 2021 LIVE Updates: Reliance Industries (RIL), India's largest company by market capitalisation, is conducting its 44th annual general meeting (AGM) virtually on June 24 (today), at 2 pm. The annual report will also be available on the company website www.ril.com. The event is closely watched by Dalal Street and this time is expected to be no different. RIL,

which has a track record of meeting its target ahead of deadlines, is expected to make announcements across its telecom, retail and O2C business. The conglomerate said it will send its FY21 annual report, along with the board’s report, auditors’ report and other documents required in electronic mode to the members of the company. The company released its latest annual report on June 2. Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said that post a record fundraising round, RIL has a “strong balance sheet with high liquidity” that will support growth for its businesses.Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.