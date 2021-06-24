Reliance AGM 2021 LIVE Updates | Reliance Industries virtual AGM at 2 pm today

Reliance AGM 2021: Here is how the stock performed on the company's AGM day in last 10 years
In last ten years, shares of RIL saw mixed trends on the day of the company's AGM, reacting to the company's announcements, falling on six occasions, while rising on the rest AGM days.
On the AGM day of 2019, the stock surged almost 10 percent. The stock has seen a gain of 27 percent on BSE in one year (since June 22, 2020) against a 51 percent rise in benchmark Sensex. In the calendar year 2021 so far, RIL's stock is up 12 percent against a 10 percent rise in Sensex. Read more here
- HOME
- INDIAN INDICES
- STOCK ACTION
- All Stats
- Top Gainers
- Top Losers
- Only Buyers
- Only Sellers
- 52 Week High
- 52 Week Low
- Price Shockers
- Volume Shockers
- Most Active Stocks
- GLOBAL MARKETS
- BIG SHARK PORTFOLIOS
- MARKET ACTION
- Dashboard
- F&O
- FII & DII Activity
- Corporate Action
- EARNINGS
- CURRENCY
- COMMODITY
- OTHERS
- Bonds
- Cryptocurrency
- Tools
- SPECIAL
- Trends
- Latest News
- Opinion
- TECHNOLOGY
- Personal Tech
- Auto
- Fintech
- MEDIA
- Podcast
- Slideshows
- Infographics
- Videos
- EXPLORE
- Home
- Find Fund
- Top Ranked Funds
- Performance Tracker
- SIP Performance Tracker
- ETF Performance
- NFO
- Top Performing Categories
- Learn
- EXPLORE
- Home
- Investing
- Insurance
- Banking
- Financial Planning
- Property
- Tools
- Video
- Ask Expert
- Explainer
- Tax Filing
- NPS
- FIXED DEPOSIT
- Fixed Deposit Interest Calculator
- Corporate Deposits
- TAX
- Tax-filing Guide
- Income Tax Calculator
- Emergency Fund Calculator
- LOANS & CREDIT CARDS
- Home
- Car Loan Calculator
- Home Loan Calculator
- Education Loan Calculator
- Credit Card Debit Payoff Calculator
- VIDEOS
- Homepage
- Videos on Demand
- Coffee can Investing
- Ideas for Profit
- Commodities@Moneycontrol
- In focus with Udayan Mukherjee
- 3 Point Analysis
- Technical Views
- Reporter`s Take
- Explained
- Political Bazaar
- Editor`s Take
- Millenial Pulse
- Modi Government Report card
- PODCAST
- Homepage
- Podcast on Demand
- The Market Podcast
- Future Wise
- Simply Save
- Stock Picks of the Day
- Coronavirus Essential