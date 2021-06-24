Reliance AGM 2021 | We are extending collaboration between Google Cloud and Jio with new 5G services: Sundar Pichai

live bse live

After the launch of JioPhone Next smartphone later this year, Reliance Industries and Google will partner for 5G, where the former will move its core retail business to cloud, said Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.

Speaking at the 44th Reliance Industries annual general meeting on June 24, Pichai said, “We are taking our collaboration further with a new 5G partnership between Google Cloud and Jio.”

“As part of this collaboration, Reliance will also shift its core retail businesses to Google Cloud’s infrastructure. They will be able to take advantage of Google’s AI and machine learning, e-commerce, and demand forecasting offerings. Harnessing the reliability and performance of Google Cloud will enable these businesses to scale up as needed to respond to customer demand,” he added.

It will help Indian consumers connect to faster and better internet, support businesses in their digital transformation, and help Jio build new services in sectors like health, education and more — laying a foundation for the next phase of India’s digitization, he said.

Last year, Google invested Rs 33, 737 crore in Reliance. According to Pichai, it was the first and largest equity investment from the Rs 75,000 crore Google for India digitisation fund.

Apart from 5G, Google and Reliance will launch the world’s most affordable smartphone on September 10, 2021. “Our teams have optimised a version of our Android OS especially for this device. It will offer language and translation features, a great camera, and support for the latest Android updates,” Pichai said.

“It is built for India and it will open up new possibilities for millions of new users who will experience the internet for the very first time. And we can’t wait to show you the device later this year,” he added.

Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.