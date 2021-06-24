Reliance AGM 2021 | Here are the key announcements made by Chairman Mukesh Ambani

India’s most-valued private company Reliance Industries (RIL) held its 44th annual general meeting (AGM) on June 24. The company's chairman Mukesh Ambani, while addressing the shareholders, made a number of announcements across its telecom, retail and O2C business segments. Ambani said post a record fundraising round, RIL has a “strong balance sheet with high liquidity” that will support growth for its businesses. Here are the key announcements made at the second consecutive virtual annual general meet amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.) (Image: Moneycontrol)

JIO became the first operator outside China to cross 400 million mobile subscribers in a single country. JIO is today the world's second largest mobile data carrier handling monthly traffic of over 630 crore gigabytes. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Google and JIO teams have jointly developed a breakthrough smartphone called JIOPHONE Next. The fully-featured smartphone supports the entire suite of applications from both Google and JIO, as well as the Android Play Store through which users will have access to the entire universe of Android Apps, Ambani said. (Image: Moneycontrol)

RIL invested Rs 57,123 crore to acquire significant additional spectrum, making JIO the largest operator of 4G spectrum in India. These investments have also created the capacity to on-board an additional 200 million customers on JIO's network thereby bringing digital empowerment to even more Indians. (Image: ShutterStock)

Reliance will put Gujarat and India on world solar and hydrogen map. All our products will proudly proclaim: Made in India, by India, for India and for the world! This will be Reliance's yet another big contribution to our Prime Minister's clarion call of Atmanirbhar Bharat. (Image: Reuters)

The Renewable Energy Project Management and Construction Division will provide gigawatt scale end-to-end solutions for large renewable plants across the world. "It will enable and partner with thousands of Green MSME Entrepreneurs, who can deploy kilowatt to megawatt scale solutions in agriculture, industry, residences and transportation. It will provide finance solutions to the stakeholders in our ecosystem," Mukesh Ambani said. (Image: Reuters)

RIL further announced the launch of new energy business in 2021 with the aim of bridging the green energy divide in India and globally. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Reliance Foundation launched five missions to help India fight the novel coronavirus crisis. The five missions – Mission Oxygen, Mission COVID Infra, Mission Anna Seva, Mission Employee Care and Mission Vaccine Suraksha – are aimed at tackling various challenges ranging from the shortage of medical oxygen to the expansion of the immunisation drive, apprised Nita Ambani. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Reliance Foundation has partnered with USAID to launch Women Connect India Challenge this year with an aim to empower more and more Indian women with digital access and opportunity. (Image: Reuters)

During the 44th Annual General Meeting, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani informed that the consolidated revenue of the company during the financial year 2020-21 was Rs 5,40,000 crore and consolidated EBITDA at Rs 90,000 crore, of which nearly 50 percent was contributed by consumer business. The overall growth in net profits was recorded at Rs 53,739 crore, a 34.8 percent increase in comparison with last year. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Yasir Al-Rumayyan, chairman of Saudi Aramco and PIF governor, to join RIL Board as independent director. (Image: Moneycontrol)