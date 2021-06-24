Reliance AGM 2021 | Jio Platforms: Walking the talk

JIOPHONE Next is a fully featured smartphone, supporting the entire suite of applications from both Google and Jio

- Unveiled JioPhone Next – an ultra-affordable smartphone to target 300 million 2G customers

- Leveraging Facebook’s WhatsApp capability to increase reach for retail business

- Field trials for 5G have started and hopes to complete the trials successfully

---------------------------------------------------------

Though the annual general meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries on Thursday did not make any new announcement for its digital business, Jio Platforms has started executing what it had promised last fiscal when partnering global companies.

Jio has attracted investments from a variety of global investors — a global network media leader, private equity giant, growth equity firm, leading global investment firm and sovereign wealth funds — and has now started leveraging its relationships with the partners to reach the next level.

Through its partnership with Google, Jio has now unveiled JioPhone Next (to be launched in September this year) — an ultra-affordable smart phone — with an objective to help users migrate from 2G devices to smart devices. This phone is expected to target 300 million 2G customers in India. Further, Jio plans to leverage Google’s cloud services through a cutting edge technology to provide 5G technology to enable a billion Indians access to superior connectivity.

With Facebook, the company has integrated WhatsApp with JioMart to provide retail services on a trial basis, which is getting a good response from customers. And, with Microsoft, the company has already created a 10MW Jio-Azure cloud centre capacity.

Apart from leveraging these relationships, the company is focusing on its optic fibre services JioFiber, which is getting a strong traction and has already reached 12 million homes and business centres. Jio has also commenced field trial for homegrown 5G technology and is hoping to complete the trials successfully.

Jio is also focusing on upcoming technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, and Machine Learning to provide new technological solutions to people and businesses.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.