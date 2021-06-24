RIL AGM 2021 | JioFiber adds 2 million home, business subscribers in a year

JioFiber, Reliance Industries Limited’s optical fibre-based and gigabit speed fixed broadband service, now has more than three million subscribers, with two million added over the past year, RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani said during the company’s 44th annual general meeting (AGM) on June 24.

“Now, with a cumulative base of 3 million active home and business users, JioFiber has become the largest and the fastest-growing fixed broadband operator in India,” the RIL chairman said.

Data consumption on JioFiber had grown to more than 3.5 times compared to the previous year. “Today, Jio’s optical-fibre network is physically present outside more than 12 million homes and business premises, with a deep fibre footprint in the top 100 cities,” he said.

While JioFiber has seen success, Ambani said the challenges faced on the ground due to the pandemic had slowed the pace of optical fibre deployment, building connectivity, and home installations.

Ambani said he was confident of a rapid uptake in JioFiber services and revenue growth for Jio as India recovers from COVID-19. Reliance Jio also unveiled the JioPhone Next, in partnership with Google, which will be the most affordable smartphone globally.

