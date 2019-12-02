you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Dec 02, 2019 06:36 PM IST

HDFC Bank customers unable to access online banking services

Several users took to Twitter to state that they were not able to access their accounts online or use the services on the bank's app for the past few hours.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
HDFC Bank account holders on December 2 said that the online banking services were not functioning.

In response to a query, HDFC Bank told Moneycontrol, "Due to a technical glitch, some of our customers have been having trouble logging into our NetBanking and MobileBanking App. Our experts are working on it on top priority, and we’re confident we’ll be able to restore services shortly. While we deeply regret the inconvenience caused, there’s no cause for undue concern."



First Published on Dec 2, 2019 06:04 pm

