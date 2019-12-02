HDFC Bank customers unable to access online banking services

Several users took to Twitter to state that they were not able to access their accounts online or use the services on the bank's app for the past few hours.
HDFC Bank account holders on December 2 said that the online banking services were not functioning.Several users took to Twitter to state that they were not able to access their accounts online or use the services on the bank's app for the past few hours.
This is the page am looking. What happened? pic.twitter.com/8r2RPNvndl
— Lova Raju Balam (@rajlova79) December 2, 2019
Is there is any problem in netbanking system?— PRADIP KHANDELWAL (@pradip_alwar) December 2, 2019
HDFC mobile Banking app not functioning due to heavy traffic.. When it will be up..?
— Arun Nelloli (@arunnelloli) December 2, 2019
Hey unable to access NetBanking fom past 4-5hrs. pic.twitter.com/0dS9Cvkmb8— Lova Raju Balam (@rajlova79) December 2, 2019
Netbanking down since morning. pic.twitter.com/uMUmxIdmwx
— Sangeeta Yadav (@Sangeeta__Yadav) December 2, 2019
HI, let me check this with the concerned team and get back to you. -Bejoy— HDFC Bank Cares (@HDFCBank_Cares) December 2, 2019
Hi @HDFCBank_Cares any hope here? Can I access my bank account today or not? pic.twitter.com/XbS91pazUm
— Anupam Gupta (@b50) December 2, 2019
In response to a query, HDFC Bank told Moneycontrol, "Due to a technical glitch, some of our customers have been having trouble logging into our NetBanking and MobileBanking App. Our experts are working on it on top priority, and we're confident we'll be able to restore services shortly. While we deeply regret the inconvenience caused, there's no cause for undue concern."