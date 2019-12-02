HDFC Bank customers unable to access online banking services

HDFC Bank account holders on December 2 said that the online banking services were not functioning.



This is the page am looking. What happened? pic.twitter.com/8r2RPNvndl

— Lova Raju Balam (@rajlova79) December 2, 2019

Several users took to Twitter to state that they were not able to access their accounts online or use the services on the bank's app for the past few hours.



Is there is any problem in netbanking system?





HDFC mobile Banking app not functioning due to heavy traffic.. When it will be up..?

— Arun Nelloli (@arunnelloli) December 2, 2019



Hey unable to access NetBanking fom past 4-5hrs.





Netbanking down since morning. pic.twitter.com/uMUmxIdmwx

— Sangeeta Yadav (@Sangeeta__Yadav) December 2, 2019



HI, let me check this with the concerned team and get back to you.





Hi @HDFCBank_Cares any hope here? Can I access my bank account today or not? pic.twitter.com/XbS91pazUm

— Anupam Gupta (@b50) December 2, 2019

In response to a query, HDFC Bank told Moneycontrol, "Due to a technical glitch, some of our customers have been having trouble logging into our NetBanking and MobileBanking App. Our experts are working on it on top priority, and we’re confident we’ll be able to restore services shortly. While we deeply regret the inconvenience caused, there’s no cause for undue concern."