DGCA bars IndiGo, GoAir to fly to Port Blair using A320neo planes

Directorate General of Civil Aviation, in its latest directive, has barred IndiGo and GoAir, who use A320neo engines, from flying to Port Blair and other destinations having no airport within one-hour vicinity.

"The restriction (is) imposed on flight operations to Port Blair with A320 NEO aircraft," the directive said.

Apart from Port Blair, the government has decided to restrict flying of A320neo-based airlines to long journeys so as to avoid any situation where no airport is available for emergency landing or where no proper infrastructure is available for repairing the plane.

Government sources have said that the restriction was put so that “even if one engine fails, it is possible to land the plane on second engine at the nearest possible airport”.

Currently, DGCA doesn't allow P&W powered A320neo based planes to undertake "extended diversion time operations" due to frequent snags being reported. EDTO clearance gives airlines permission to fly on routes where nearest possible and suitable airport for landing is more than an hour away.

The directions have been issued after the government took stock of various instances where engine failures were reported by IndiGo and GoAir. While GoAir has 49, IndiGo has 57 planes that run on A320neo engines.

The government had met officials from the airlines, engine manufacturer- Pratt & Whitney, and airbus manufacturers to discuss “root cause” of such engine failures. They observed that Indian instances of in-flight shut down was at 0.02 per 1,000 flights, which was less than global average of 0.05 per 1,000 IFSDs.

Apart from this, DGCA has directed these airlines to carry out weekly inspections of 3rd stage low pressure turbine (LPT) blade, carry out inspections of dry face seal engines as per P&W instructions.

The directorate has also ordered the airlines to abreast its cabin crew, including pilots, about “odor / burning smell/smoke (even if slightest) during approach phase and positive reporting to cockpit crew for necessary action”.

Furthermore, a log has to be maintained to record instances of such foul smells so that necessary actions and rectifications can be done.