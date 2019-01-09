App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2019 04:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Government to issue directive on A320neo engines next week

While sources have indicated that the government may not order grounding of flights, Centre is likely to consult US based Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to sort out the issue.

Nikita Vashisht @nikita_vashisht
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Nikita Vashisht 

Moneycontrol News 

Union ministry of Civil Aviation is likely to issue guidelines regarding use of Pratt and Whitney run A320neo Airbus engines after airlines like IndiGo and GoAir faced multiple snags.

Government sources have indicated that Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is expected to come out with the safety directive next week.

The decision was taken at a meeting held on January 8 to deliberate on reasons for recurrence of the snags affecting operability of engines which led to grounding seven flights of GoAir and several flights of IndiGo over the past one year.

The meeting was attended by government officials including aviation secretary, director general of DGCA and representatives from IndiGo, GoAir and P&W.

While sources have indicated that the government may not order grounding of flights, Centre is likely to consult US-based Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to sort out the issue.

Earlier in March 2018, the civil aviation ministry had held another meeting to deliberate on the issue after 11 IndiGo and 3 GoAir flights were grounded due to potential "dual-engine" in-flight shutdown warning or complete engine failure in a sub-category of A320neo engines manufactured by P&W.
First Published on Jan 9, 2019 04:22 pm

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.