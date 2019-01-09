Government to issue directive on A320neo engines next week

Moneycontrol News

Union ministry of Civil Aviation is likely to issue guidelines regarding use of Pratt and Whitney run A320neo Airbus engines after airlines like IndiGo and GoAir faced multiple snags.

Government sources have indicated that Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is expected to come out with the safety directive next week.

The decision was taken at a meeting held on January 8 to deliberate on reasons for recurrence of the snags affecting operability of engines which led to grounding seven flights of GoAir and several flights of IndiGo over the past one year.

The meeting was attended by government officials including aviation secretary, director general of DGCA and representatives from IndiGo, GoAir and P&W.

While sources have indicated that the government may not order grounding of flights, Centre is likely to consult US-based Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to sort out the issue.

Earlier in March 2018, the civil aviation ministry had held another meeting to deliberate on the issue after 11 IndiGo and 3 GoAir flights were grounded due to potential "dual-engine" in-flight shutdown warning or complete engine failure in a sub-category of A320neo engines manufactured by P&W.