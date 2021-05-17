COVID-19 drug Baricitinib: Eli Lilly signs voluntary licensing agreement with Natco Pharma
Natco has received approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for Baricitinib earlier in May. Natco went ahead and launched the drug under brand name Barinat even as its compulsory licensing application is still pending before India. The patents of Baricitinib are owned by Lilly.
May 17, 2021 / 09:28 AM IST
Eli Lilly has partnered with Cipla, Lupin, Sun Pharma to manufacture and distribute Baricitinib in India
Eli Lilly, on May 17, announced that it had issued an additional royalty-free, non-exclusive voluntary license to Natco Pharma to manufacture and distribute Baricitinib in the country.
The rheumatoid arthritis drug is used in treating COVID-19 patients. The drug has to used as co-treatment with Remdesivir as per approval granted by the CDSCO/DCGI for Emergency Use Authorisation.
"Natco will be collaborating with Lilly to further accelerate and expand the availability of Baricitinib in India during this pandemic, improving the local treatment options available to positively impact the lives of people who are currently battling COVID-19 in India," Lilly said.
Meanwhile, Lilly announced the signing of six Voluntary License Agreements Cipla, Lupin, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Dr. Reddy’s , MSN Laboratories and Torrent Pharmaceuticals. But Moneycontrol learned that none of the licensees are ready to launch the drug in next two months.
Natco has put pressure on Lilly through compulsory licensing filing.
On May 10, Lilly also announced the signing of three Voluntary License Agreements with key local pharmaceutical manufacturers of generic medicines - Cipla, Sun Pharma and Lupin - to further ensure equitable access to Baricitinib for people who are currently impacted by the burden of COVID-19.
Meanwhile, Lilly said it would continue to engage in active dialogue with the regulatory authorities and government in India to deliver Baricitinib donations through the humanitarian aid organisation - Direct Relief and to donate Lilly’s anti-COVID-19 treatments, including Lilly’s neutralizing antibodies.
