App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2019 05:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bank of Maharashtra to auction assets of Videocon Group's Unity Appliances

Videocon Industries and its promoter Venugopal Dhoot and P N Dhoot are guarantors to Unity Appliances, as per the public notice put out by BoM.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) has put on sale movable and immovable properties of Unity Appliances, a unit of debt-ridden Videocon Group, to recover Rs 153.77 crore loan. The outstanding dues of the Unity Appliances Ltd are over Rs 153.77 crore, plus interest, from January 5, 2018. The company situated at SIPCOT Industrial Complex Sivagangai Tamil Nadu manufactures air conditioners and LE and LCD Television.

Videocon Industries and its promoter Venugopal Dhoot and P N Dhoot are guarantors to Unity Appliances, as per the public notice put out by BoM.

The electronic auction for land and machinery is slated for March 30, 2019, with a reserve price of Rs 42.34 crore for land and Rs 72.82 crore for plant and machinery.

This is the second time the bank has issued e-auction notice for Unity Appliance Ltd. Earlier, a notice was issued under Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Securities Interest Act, 2002 in January last year.

related news

The Videocon group is among 28 large defaulters identified by the Reserve Bank of India in the second list for undertaking insolvency and bankruptcy process.

In June 2017, RBI's internal advisory committee (IAC) identified 12 accounts, each having more than Rs 5,000 crore of outstanding loans and accounting for 25 per cent of total NPAs of banks.

Following the RBI advisory, banks referred Bhushan Steel Ltd, Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd, Essar Steel Ltd, Jaypee Infratech Ltd, Lanco Infratech Ltd, Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd, Jyoti Structures Ltd, Electrosteel Steels Ltd, Amtek Auto Ltd, Era Infra Engineering Ltd, Alok Industries Ltd and ABG Shipyard Ltd to NCLT. These accounts together have a total outstanding loan of Rs 1.75 lakh crore.
First Published on Mar 12, 2019 05:16 pm

tags #Bank of Maharashtra #Business #Companies #India #Videocon Group

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Couple Arrested for Indecency in Iran After Clip of Public Marriage Pr ...

Retail Inflation Rises to 4-month High of 2.57% in February

Industrial Growth Slows to 1.7 Per Cent in January

Britain Issues New 'Black Hole' Coin in Honour of Stephen Hawking

Infants Can Judge Friends, Strangers by Laughter

BSP's No to Fancy Raths, High-tech PR, Will Go the Old Fashioned Way W ...

Pictures of PM, Ministers Taken Down From Most Govt Websites After Imp ...

Here is What Indra Kumar Has to Say About Tigmanshu Dhulia's 'Total Dh ...

The Future of Smart banking and What It Means for You

Spotlight on Boeing 737 Max planes: Here is what the aviation industry ...

Ebix-Yatra deal: Here are all investments Ebix made in India so far

RBI had warned of demonetisation impact on economy; no material effect ...

Modi government advertising blitz dries up as poll rules kick in

Latest updates: Many airlines around the world ground Boeing 737 Max a ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends above 37500, Nifty at 11301, Nifty Bank surg ...

General elections 2019: How Sensex performed during last 4 election qu ...

Not sure if the current market rally is sustainable, says Kim Eng Secu ...

Indian IPO market sees greenshoots, but revival unlikely until electio ...

Supriya Sule or Ajit Pawar? Sharad Pawar taking the backseat in Lok Sa ...

Kalank teaser: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt play star-crossed lovers in Ka ...

While the return of Kashmiri Pandits is a prominent poll issue, the re ...

Theresa May wins 'legally binding' Brexit assurances from EU ahead of ...

Retail inflation rises to 4-month high of 2.57% in February; industria ...

Apple confirms 'It's show time' event on 25 March, to likely launch a ...

Soaking in El Clasico: Witnessing La Liga's greatest rivalry

March through the mountains: Peter Van Geit's solo journey through 40 ...

Formula One: From sweeping aerodynamic changes to potential loss of ra ...

Kalank teaser: The Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt film boasts of some mesmer ...

Days ahead of Kesari's release, Karan Johar and Akshay Kumar treat fan ...

Kalank Teaser: Twitterati is clean bowled with the awesomeness of Varu ...

Kalank teaser launch: Sanjay Dutt thinks he's finally over that one Ka ...

Kalank Teaser: Five things we loved about this visually pleasing Varun ...

Kalank teaser launch: Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan reveal their fight o ...

Priyanka Chopra’s late night visit to the hospital fuels pregnancy r ...

Kalank teaser: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.