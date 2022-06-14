English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    Adani Group, TotalEnergies form green hydrogen JV to invest $50 billion over the next 10 years

    Gautam Adani has brought TotalEnergies on board to acquire 25% in Adani New Industries (ANIL) and said that ANIL has plans to invest $50 billion over the next decade in developing a green hydrogen ecosystem

    Moneycontrol News
    June 14, 2022 / 10:39 AM IST
    Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group and Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman & CEO, TotalEnergies

    Adani Group has entered into a partnership with TotalEnergies of France to jointly develop the green hydrogen ecosystem with an investment of $50 billion over the next 10 years, the two companies said in a joint statement.

    The joint venture, namely Adani New Industries Ltd (ANIL), will have TotalEnergies as a minority stakeholder with 25% interest.

    In the initial phase, ANIL will develop a green hydrogen capacity of one million tons per annum, before 2030. For a country that relies on coal for more than 70 percent of its electricity, Adani's efforts are important in India's shift away from coal power.

    The relentless rally in the shares of Adani group companies has catapulted Gautam Adani into the top ranks of Asia's richest people.

    (This is a developing story, please check back later for more updates)
    Tags: #Adani #Total
    first published: Jun 14, 2022 10:10 am
