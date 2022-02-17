As India awaits policy, these companies already have their green hydrogen plans in place

live bse live

The government is to announce the first part of the National Green Hydrogen policy on February 17, power minister Raj Kumar Singh has said, a move aimed at making India energy-independent and also meeting its climate commitments.

The government would allow free power transmission to renewable energy units set up by green-hydrogen producers and power banking facility for 30 days, Singh has said.

The second phase, which would require the approval of the Union Cabinet, would follow soon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the National Hydrogen Mission on Independence Day in 2021, with the ambition to boost the growth of green hydrogen in India to work towards being energy independent.

Green hydrogen refers to the hydrogen generated from electrolysis of water, with the entire process run on renewable energy. Green hydrogen has the potential to be the enabler of transition to sustainable energy.

In the industry, the colour is assigned based on the source of electricity that is used to generate the hydrogen molecule. Brown hydrogen is for coal, grey for natural gas and blue if it is produced from natural gas with a process of steam methane reforming.

As climate change and global warming concerns mount and countries across the world commit to reducing emissions, green hydrogen has triggered a lot of interest given its ability to generate large-scale energy with a low carbon footprint.

With recent advances in technology, drop in prices, growing competition and government incentives, experts believe the green energy sector will take off over the next few years.

Several private sector companies have already made commitments towards working on green hydrogen production. Here’s a look at who is planning what:

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL)

RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani has announced a plan to invest Rs 75,000 crore over the next three years to build a new clean-energy business aimed at meeting the conglomerate’s commitment to be net carbon neutral by 2035.

The plan entails three parts—a Rs 60,000-crore investment in four giga factories that will manufacture and fully integrate all the critical components for the business; a Rs 15,000-crore investment in building the value chain, partnerships and future technologies, including upstream and downstream industries and repurposing the company’s engineering, project management and construction capabilities toward clean energy.

Green hydrogen would be a priority, as Ambani said the group aims to offer hydrogen energy at under $1 a kg in a decade.

In October 2021, RIL arm Reliance New Energy Solar Limited (RNESL) signed a memorandum of understanding with Danish company Stiesdal A/S to partner and cooperate on the completion, development, and subsequent manufacturing of hydrogen electrolysers being developed by the latter in India.

RIL also aims to be one of the largest producers of blue hydrogen globally by using petroleum coke.

GAIL (India) Ltd

The state-run company is geared up to build India’s largest green-hydrogen facility over the next 12-14 months.

It aims to supplement its natural gas business with carbon-free fuel, as investors increase focus on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) parameters.

Last year, GAIL chairman and managing director Manoj Jain said the company launched a global tender to procure electrolyser that could produce 4.5 ton a day of hydrogen.

The company recently started a first-of-its-kind project of mixing hydrogen in the natural gas system at Indore, on pilot basis.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC)

The company plans to build the country’s first green- hydrogen plant at its Mathura refinery.

The oil-marketing company has also has in-principle approval for an investment of Rs 100 crore for setting up green-hydrogen fuel infrastructure at Kochi and Thiruvanantuapuram as a pilot.

NTPC Ltd

The state-run power utility bagged the country’s first green hydrogen microgrid project at its Simhadri plant in Andhra Pradesh.

In July 2021, its arm NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd called a domestic tender to set up India’s first green hydrogen fuelling station in Leh, Ladakh.

The company plans to use the electricity generated from its upcoming renewable energy projects to generate green hydrogen on commercial scale.

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

The engineering major is keen to enter the green- hydrogen space and has already tied up with companies working on the technology.

L&T signed a pact with Norway-based electrolyser technology and manufacturer HydrogenPro AS to set up a unit in India.

As per the memorandum of understanding, L&T and HydrogenPro will work towards setting up of a gigawatt-scale manufacturing unit for alkaline water electrolysers based on HydrogenPro technology.

In December, L&T tied up with Nasdaq-listed ReNew Power to jointly develop, own, execute and operate green hydrogen projects in India.

Adani Group

Billionaire Gautam Adani has said that the Adani Group hopes to become one of the largest green-hydrogen producers in the world, which could subsequently help India emerge as world’s cheapest hydrogen producer.

The group is investing $20 billion in renewable energy generation over the next decade and is keen to use for producing green hydrogen.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL)

The company has collaborated with Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) to work on alkaline electrolyser technology for Green Hydrogen production.

The company aims to scale up production of the electrolyser for commercial use, especially in refineries.

Many other companies, such as ReNew Power, ACME Group and JSW Group, are working towards entering the green-hydrogen ecosystem.

