172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|commodities|crude-palm-oil-futures-rise-0-26-to-rs-759-per-10-kg-5764021.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2020 04:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude palm oil futures rise 0.26% to Rs 759 per 10 kg

In the futures market, Crude Palm Oil for September delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 762 and an intraday low of Rs 757 per 10 kg on MCX.

Moneycontrol News

Crude palm oil futures rose to Rs 759 per 10 kg on August 27 as participants increased their long position as seen by the open interest. Malaysian palm oil futures gained 1 percent yesterday to settle at 2,645 Ringgits on Bursa Malaysia Bhd.

Malaysian palm oil exports for August 1-25 declined 15-17 percent from last month. BMD CPO prices have been under pressure as Indian edible oil institutions have pushed for a restriction on edible oil import amid bumper oilseed crop in the country.

In the futures market, Crude Palm Oil (CPO) for September delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 762 and an intraday low of Rs 757 per 10 kg on MCX. So far in the current series, CPO has touched a low of Rs 626 and a high of Rs 762.

Close

CPO delivery for September gained Rs 2, or 0.26 percent, to Rs 759 per 10 kg at 16:33 hours IST with a business turnover of 5,206 lots.

related news

CPO delivery for September jumped Rs 3, or 0.40 percent at Rs 760.20 per 10 kg with a business volume of 1,919 lots.

The value of September and October’s contracts traded so far is Rs 82.35 crore and Rs 32.13 crore, respectively.

The expectation of recovery in BMD CPO will keep MCX CPO range-bound with positive bias today, said Kotak Securities.

As of August 24, MCX September CPO was trading at a discount of Rs 8 from import cost at Kandla port.

For all commodities related news,  click here
First Published on Aug 27, 2020 04:55 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #CPO #Crude Palm Oil

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.