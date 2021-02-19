MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy L&T Finance Holding; target of Rs 118: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on L&T Finance Holding has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 118 in its research report dated February 18, 2021.

Broker Research
February 19, 2021 / 03:16 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on L&T Finance Holding


L&T Finance Holdings (LTFH) saw liability-side-led NIM expansion and trend may continue in the near term. Moreover, with stressed loans well-provided for, and adequate capitalisation (successful rights issue helps) will be a positive trigger for growth. Asset quality improved, GS-3 has reduced to 5.12% (down 7 bps q-o-q); with PCR at 64% (from 69% in Q2). Supportive regulatory environment, improving capex and corporate demand are positive triggers for LTFH, we are sanguine on long-term growth prospects.


Outlook


LTFH is available at 1.3x/1.2x its FY2022E/FY2023E ABVPS; Considering the improving outlook and challenges receding we have upgraded the recommendation to Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 118.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #L&T Finance Holding. #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Feb 19, 2021 03:16 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 3 Maharashtra cities likely to face stricter curbs; India to test travellers from Brazil, South Africa, UK

Coronavirus Essential | 3 Maharashtra cities likely to face stricter curbs; India to test travellers from Brazil, South Africa, UK

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.