Shared electric mobility startup Yulu launches e-scooter for personal ownership

Yulu, a shared electric mobility-as-a-service startup, has opened bookings of its first personal electric two-wheeler Yulu Wynn for individual buyers, the firm said in a media statement on Friday.

Launched at a limited-period introductory price of Rs 55,555, bookings for Yulu Wynn can be made online at Rs 999. Deliveries will commence from mid-May. After the introductory period, Wynn will be available at a price of Rs 59,999.

“It's India’s first electric two-wheeler for easy-mobility that offers not just an intelligent commute option but also disrupts the whole ownership experience…It is a very compelling offering that will make customers pause, re-evaluate, and change their mobility choices. Wynn will enable everyone to ‘Ride their freedom’ in their own ways,” said Amit Gupta, Co-founder & CEO, Yulu.

In a recent interview, Gupta told Moneycontrol that the startup will soon launch e-bikes for personal ownership.

Bajaj partnership

Wynn allows individuals to have an ownership experience through its mobility subscription packs that reduce the upfront cost of ownership by 40%, the statement said.

“It comes with a swappable battery that can be swapped in under 1 minute at any battery swapping station on the Yuma Energy network - a Yulu & Magna joint venture. The battery can also be charged at home using a portable charger that can be bought as an accessory,” the statement said.

Bajaj Auto will be manufacturing the bikes for Yulu.

“We are delighted to see Yulu enter the personal mobility space with the Wynn to offer easy mobility to a wide base of users. Wynn will be built at our CTL plant and will have the same world-class quality that Bajaj vehicles are known for,” Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto Ltd.

In September of 2022, Yulu has raised $82 million in its Series B funding round led by Magna International Inc. Yulu planned to invest the money in product and technology innovation and increase its electric vehicle (EV) fleet to more than one lakh two-wheelers along with 500 and more battery charging and swapping stations over the next 12 months.