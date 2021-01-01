MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Amazon launches AmazonBasics Fire TV Edition in India; Check price, features here

Amazon is also planning to launch a 43-inch 4K TV in India having similar features in addition to a 32-inch 720p TV and a 43-inch 1080p TV on the Fire TV OS.

Moneycontrol News
January 01, 2021 / 07:08 PM IST
AmazonBasics Fire TV. (PC-Amazon.in)

AmazonBasics Fire TV. (PC-Amazon.in)

Amazon has entered the Indian television market by launching its first series of televisions under the AmazonBasics brand.

AmazonBasics televisions have been launched in two different sizes including 50-inch and 55-inch. The 50-inch TV is priced at Rs 29,999 whereas the 55-inch Smart TV can be bought at Rs 34,999. Both the models have been listed on the Amazon India website.

The AmazonBasics Fire TV Edition televisions are equipped with inbuilt 20-Watt speakers with additional support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. It comes with 4K Ultra HD Smart LED display panels and is powered by a 1.95GHz Quad core processor.

Amazon India adds 1.5 lakh sellers in 2020; 4,152 sellers surpass Rs 1 crore in sales

The new television range comes with three HDMI 2.0 ports and runs on Fire TV operating system. It also comes with built-in Alexa and Alexa voice controls.

Close

Related stories

The most interesting feature of the new AmazonBasics Fire TV Edition televisions is DTH Set-Top Box Integration to switch between DTH TV Channels and OTT apps from the home screen. The TV supports apps including Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and YouTube, apart from 5,000 apps from Fire OS Store.

Meanwhile, Amazon is planning to launch a 43-inch 4K TV in India having similar features in addition to a 32-inch 720p TV running and a 43-inch 1080p TV on the Fire TV OS. The range will compete with smart televisions from brands such as Xiaomi, TCL, and Vu, among others.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Amazon India #AmazonBasics Fire TV #AmazonBasics TV #online shopping #smart TVs
first published: Jan 1, 2021 07:08 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | Union Budget 2021 to set the tone for healthcare, pharma and hospitality companies in the new year

Corporate Buzz | Union Budget 2021 to set the tone for healthcare, pharma and hospitality companies in the new year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.