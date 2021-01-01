Amazon launches AmazonBasics Fire TV Edition in India; Check price, features here

AmazonBasics Fire TV. (PC-Amazon.in)

Amazon has entered the Indian television market by launching its first series of televisions under the AmazonBasics brand.

AmazonBasics televisions have been launched in two different sizes including 50-inch and 55-inch. The 50-inch TV is priced at Rs 29,999 whereas the 55-inch Smart TV can be bought at Rs 34,999. Both the models have been listed on the Amazon India website.

The AmazonBasics Fire TV Edition televisions are equipped with inbuilt 20-Watt speakers with additional support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. It comes with 4K Ultra HD Smart LED display panels and is powered by a 1.95GHz Quad core processor.

The new television range comes with three HDMI 2.0 ports and runs on Fire TV operating system. It also comes with built-in Alexa and Alexa voice controls.

The most interesting feature of the new AmazonBasics Fire TV Edition televisions is DTH Set-Top Box Integration to switch between DTH TV Channels and OTT apps from the home screen. The TV supports apps including Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and YouTube, apart from 5,000 apps from Fire OS Store.

Meanwhile, Amazon is planning to launch a 43-inch 4K TV in India having similar features in addition to a 32-inch 720p TV running and a 43-inch 1080p TV on the Fire TV OS. The range will compete with smart televisions from brands such as Xiaomi, TCL, and Vu, among others.