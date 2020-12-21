Amazon India adds 1.5 lakh sellers in 2020; 4,152 sellers surpass Rs 1 crore in sales

Representative Image

E-commerce major Amazon India on Sunday said 1.5 lakh new sellers joined its platform this year, and over 70,000 Indian exporters in its global selling programme have crossed $2 billion in cumulative exports.

Amazon India, in its SMB Impact Report 2020, noted that it works with more than 10 lakh small and mid-size business (SMBs) including sellers, delivery and logistics partners, neighbourhood stores, enterprises, developers, content creators and authors work with the company in the country.

"This year has been unprecedented and has impacted the way we work and live. Yet, we remain inspired by the undying entrepreneurial spirit, creativity, resolve and trust in us of businesses, creators and authors to overcome challenges and grow," Amazon India Senior VP and Country Head Amit Agarwal said.

He added that technology adoption and digitisation will continue to play a crucial role in offering expanded access and opportunities to SMBs, and that the company remains committed to invest and partner in success of SMBs in India.

Earlier this year, Amazon had pledged to invest $1 billion to digitise 10 million SMBs, enable e-commerce exports worth $10 billion and create 1 million incremental jobs by 2025.

The SMB Impact Report 2020 said 1.5 lakh new sellers joined Amazon.in in 2020 with over 50,000 registering in Hindi and Tamil.

"(A total of) 4,152 Indian sellers surpassed Rs 1 crore in sales in 2020 and the number of crorepati sellers grew 29 per cent year-on-year," it added.

Amazon has over seven lakh sellers on its platform.

Amazon.in has unveiled the top 10 states and union territories with most number of sellers. With more than 110,000 sellers, Delhi has the largest number of Amazon.in sellers in the country, followed by Maharashtra (87,000) and Gujarat (79,000).

Besides, Amazon Business marketplace registered 85 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in sales.

"There has been a 64 percent increase in monthly order volumes in 2020. Over 3.7 lakh sellers on the B2B marketplace offer more than 20 crore goods and services tax (GST)-enabled products," the report said.

Referring to Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP) – which enables Indian authors to self-publish in multiple languages and reach millions of readers globally - the report said in the year ending November 30, 2020, Indian authors have cumulatively earned over Rs 45 crore through books published on KDP (growing over 2X YoY).

Hundreds of independent authors have earned over Rs 1 lakh each in royalties, in the year ending November 30, 2020, it added.

"There are now over 70,000 Indian exporters selling millions of 'Made in India' products worldwide across 15 international Amazon websites. Indian SMBs and brands on the program have crossed Rs 15,000 crore in cumulative exports," it said.

Amazon said there are over 1 lakh developers from India building for Alexa – its digital assistant – globally. These developers have built over 30,000 skills with the Alexa Skills Kit.

Thousands of smart home devices compatible with Amazon Alexa, and there are over 100 Alexa built-in devices like smart speakers, fitness trackers, and Smart TVs.