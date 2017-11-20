International exhibition of Indian properties to be held in Dubai next month

Over 200 developers will be showcasing more than 1000 projects at the Indian Property Show to be held in Dubai from December 7 to 9.

This is the first international exhibition of Indian properties held by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (Credai) at the Dubai World Trade Centre, said a release issued by Credai.

Credai has partnered with Dubai-based Sumansa Exhibitions to present Indian properties to NRI property buyers. Indian Property Show will showcase properties comprising apartments, villas, row houses, plots, commercial and retail to suit every budget and requirement. The exhibition will have 14 state pavilions covering over 60 key cities and 1000 plus projects, it said.

“I am happy that Credai members would have an opportunity to market our offerings to international customers at the Indian Property Show being organized by Credai in Dubai in December,” says Getamber Anand, Chairman, Credai.

“Credai is the ambassador of the real estate industry to the NRI community. We intend to use our partnership with the Indian Property Show to help developers reach out more efficiently to NRIs in the UAE. Dubai is a perfect launch platform since it is home to the highest number of Indian expats globally. Moreover, Dubai NRI’s investment in India is significantly expected to reach a value of USD 100 billion by 2020, which is a very positive sign for Indian developers,” says Jaxay Shah, president, Credai National.

Over 18,000 potential home buyers are expected to attend the event.