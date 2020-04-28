App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorldInternational Results
Last Updated : Apr 28, 2020 11:27 AM IST | Source: Reuters

HSBC Q1 profit halves on increased loan loss provisions due to coronavirus crisis

Europe's biggest bank by assets said profit before tax came in at $3.21 billion for January-March, down from $6.21 billion a year ago and below an average analyst forecast of $3.67 billion compiled by the bank.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

HSBC Holdings PLC's first-quarter profit nearly halved from a year-ago, missing estimates, after boosting provisions against bad loans as the coronavirus pandemic hits borrowers worldwide.

Europe's biggest bank by assets said profit before tax came in at $3.21 billion for January-March, down from $6.21 billion a year ago and below an average analyst forecast of $3.67 billion compiled by the bank.

The bank increased its expected credit impairment charges by a hefty $2.4 billion to $3 billion due to the impact of COVID-19 and weakening oil prices as well as "a significant charge related to a corporate exposure in Singapore", it said.

Close

HSBC warned the impact of the pandemic on the global economy would mean a rise in bad loans, and sustained pressure on its revenues as customer activity declined and lower central bank interest rates squeezed margins.

related news

It also said a rise in fraudulent activity could lead to "potentially significant" credit losses.

The London-headquartered bank said it plans to reduce its operating costs to try and mitigate the fall in revenue, leading to "materially lower" profitability in 2020 than last year.

HSBC said last week it is pressing ahead with plans outlined in February to shift capital from underperforming businesses, reduce costs and strip out layers of management. But it has paused job cuts to avoid disruption and leaving staff unable to find work elsewhere.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 28, 2020 11:20 am

tags #coronavirus #HSBC #International Results #World News

most popular

Why Facebook picked Reliance Jio for alliance in India

Why Facebook picked Reliance Jio for alliance in India

M-cap of top 5 firms is now equal to 20% of S&P 500; here's why its a bad sign

M-cap of top 5 firms is now equal to 20% of S&P 500; here's why its a bad sign

Coronavirus crisis | All you need to know about hotspots, and the Red, Orange and Green zones

Coronavirus crisis | All you need to know about hotspots, and the Red, Orange and Green zones

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.