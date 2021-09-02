MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Afghanistan Crisis | Imperative for regional, international partners to engage with Afghanistan: Pakistan

Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad during the weekly press briefing said Pakistan is committed to work together with the international community to advance the shared objectives of peace, progress and stability in Afghanistan.

PTI
September 02, 2021 / 08:59 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

Pakistan on Thursday said it was imperative for regional and international partners to constructively engage with Afghanistan and support its rehabilitation and humanitarian needs for peace and stability in the war-ravaged country.

Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad during the weekly press briefing said Pakistan is committed to work together with the international community to advance the shared objectives of peace, progress and stability in Afghanistan. At this critical juncture, there is an opportunity in the form of international community's convergence on peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan, he said, adding that the world should work with Afghanistan by supporting the country's economy, reconstruction, rehabilitation and humanitarian needs.

ALSO READ: In Pics | Leaving Afghanistan: Faces of those who have fled

He said Pakistan has done intensive diplomatic outreach and engagement at the leadership level with a number of partners in the region and beyond because peace in Afghanistan is critical for its vision of regional connectivity, economic integration and development. That brings us to the larger issue of how to seize the opportunity for lasting peace – and galvanise the international community's engagement in support of an inclusive political settlement in the Afghan context, that would ensure lasting peace and stability and avert a humanitarian crisis in that country, he said.

He said Pakistan's facilitation for the evacuations from Afghanistan has been widely acknowledged by the world, as over 12,000 individuals from around 38 nationalities had been evacuated with Pakistan's assistance. With WFP (World Food Program), we are also facilitating the establishment of humanitarian air bridge'. First cargo flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) also delivered essential medicines and other supplies to Afghanistan in partnership with WHO, he said.

Close

Related stories

Ahmad also condemned the terrorist attacks at the Kabul airport last week, which claimed the lives of over 170 Afghans and 13 US marines. The sad images of that attack unfortunately reminded us of the tragedy and suffering the Afghan people have been through all these years of conflict and instability in Afghanistan, he said.
PTI
Tags: #Afghanistan #Afghanistan crisis #Pakistan #Taliban
first published: Sep 2, 2021 08:59 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.