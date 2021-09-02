In Pics | Leaving Afghanistan: Faces of those who have fled

Mansor Ghaus of Bakersfield, California, embraces his wife Krishma, whom he has not seen in 18 months as she was awaiting her U.S. visa, upon her arrival from Afghanistan at Dulles International Airport in Virginia, September 1. (Image: Reuters)

Siblings who arrived from Afghanistan with their families are seen at their makeshift tents as they take refuge near a railway station in Chaman, Pakistan September 1. (Image: Reuters)

Farida Nekzad, a media trainer and senior journalist at Pajhwok News agency and the director of Center for the Protection of Afghan Women Journalists (CPAWJ), speaks to Reuters at a temporary residence compound in Doha, Qatar, August 31. Nekzad arrived in Doha with her daughter, leaving behind her husband and son as well as many female journalists whom she worked with and helped protect through her organization. "I didn't want to leave. I was like a prisoner at home but still advocating and lobbying for women because I was the only person for the number of women journalists (who represented) hope. My organization was a focal point for every injustice for women. We all the time gave them support and advice," she told Reuters while tearing up. She is now working with international organizations from her refuge in Doha, trying to evacuate whomever she can. (Image: Reuters)

A young Afghan refugee salutes a member of the U.S. Army as she waits on a bus after arriving at Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia, August 31. (Image: Reuters)

Fanoos Basir, 25, a former player in the Afghanistan women's national soccer team, poses in front of the Razay reception centre in Piriac-sur-Mer, France, following evacuation from Afghanistan last week, August 30. Basir saw no future for herself under Taliban rule. She fled, and is now mourning the life she left behind. "We had lots of dreams for our country, for our future, for the future of women in Afghanistan," she said. "This was our nightmare, that the Taliban would come and capture all of Afghanistan ... There is no future for women... for now." The last time the Taliban ran Afghanistan, women were barred from taking part in sport, or from working outside the home, and had to cover themselves from head to toe when in public. (Image: Reuters)

Afghan refugees Asma Halimi, 25, and Mohammad Omer Aiuby, 29, pose in front of the Razay reception centre in Piriac-sur-Mer, France, August 30. Halimi, who holds a master's degree in international relations, said could not imagine a life without a profession. "I always wanted to work for my people, to work for my country. But unfortunately, I felt like my whole dream, my whole hope is put into dust," she said. Aiuby, who had travelled around Europe working with international organizations, had never dreamt of emigrating. But he must now plant roots in France. "I'm pretty heartbroken. The situation, as you see, it's very tough now to see positivity there," he said. (Image: Reuters)

A "welcome home" balloon floats beside a boy hugging his mother upon her arrival from Afghanistan as they are reunite at Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia, U.S., August 26. (Image: Reuters)