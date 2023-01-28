English
    Woman, 29, enrols in high school pretending to be 15 years old

    A 29-year-old woman pretended to be a teenager and attended a New Jersey public high school for four days before she was caught

    Moneycontrol News
    January 28, 2023 / 01:57 PM IST
    A woman attended high school for several days pretending to be a teenager (Representative Image)

    A 29-year-old woman pretended to be a teenager and attended a New Jersey public high school for four days before she was caught. Her ruse has raised safety concerns and left students and their parents worried about her possible motivation for posing as a student, with some fearing that she might have been attempting to lure young people into sex work, New Brunswick Today reported.

    Students say that the woman – identified by police as Hyejeong Shin – sat in on classes and collected phone numbers from high school teens. She continued to text her former classmates for days after her subterfuge was discovered.

    District authorities have told students to stop communicating with her.

    Shin was arrested on Tuesday (January 24) and charged with providing documents that falsified her age, according to the New York Times.