Will not attack India over internal affairs like Kashmir: Taliban

The Taliban on May 18 denied any plans to join forces with Pakistani terror groups in Kashmir and attack India.



هغه اعلامیه چې د هند په هکله په ځینو مطبوعاتو کې خپره شوې، اسلامي امارت پوره اړه نلري. د اسلامي امارت پالیسي واضح ده چې د نورو هیوادونو په کورنیو چاروکې مداخله نه کوي.

— Suhail Shaheen (@suhailshaheen1) May 18, 2020

Clarifying that the Taliban does not interfere in the internal affairs of any country, Suhail Shaheen, spokesperson of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan — the political wing of Taliban — took to Twitter on May 18 and wrote: “Media reports about Taliban joining Jihad in Kashmir are incorrect. The policy of the Islamic Emirate entails that the organisation does not interfere in the internal affairs of any other country.”

The official clarification came after government officials monitoring social media handles observed a sudden surge in posts claiming that Taliban functionary Zabihullah Mujahid has stated it would be impossible to have cordial ties with India unless the Kashmir issue is resolved. According to a Hindustan Times report, the social media posts also claimed that the Taliban would want to take over the reins from the infidels in Kashmir after it gains control over Kabul.

After this, diplomats had reportedly worked the back channels to clarify how the Islamic militant group is disposed towards India over the Jammu and Kashmir issue. The Taliban had junked the social media posts claiming them to be fake and reassured that they had no plans to attack Delhi.

However, analysts have pointed out that the Taliban comprises people holding varied values and beliefs. For instance, while some Taliban members share deep links with the Pakistani deep state, others want an independent line. Their decision-making body is located in Quetta, while the Haqqani network is based in Peshawar. Therefore, it would not be shocking if they change their stance after being pressured by Pakistan.



