Weekend is stress-free time: 14-year-old's explanation for not doing homework wins internet

Let’s face it. Nobody likes homework. Parents in some cases have argued that homework is a burden for their children and they do not get time to play sports or perform other activities during the weekend. Children too give funny reasons not to do homework. A 14-year-old boy now has now come up with his own explanation on why he did not do his homework, and he is winning the internet.



So my cousin and his wife got an email from their sons teacher. He didn’t do his hw so she asked him to write a paper saying why he didn’t do his hw and this is what she got.. pic.twitter.com/2eDh2IgB9X

— Lydia (@_Lyddz) February 14, 2019

Edward Emmanuel Cortez, 14, from California wrote a letter to his teacher on why there should be no homework. In his letter, he explained that he didn’t like doing homework during the weekend break from school as weekends are meant to be stress-free so that one can spend time watching TV, or play with friends. He innocently mentions that his mom has got grey hair because she stresses a lot.The letter was posted by a user after which it has gone viral. The post was shared on February 14 and has got over 3,50,000 likes and 99,000 retweets. Twitter agreed to what the boy wrote and said:

I was like that when I was a kid. I would debate teachers and was kicked out of a class for telling a teacher she needed to act like an adult and stop throwing tantrums when someone misbehaves. I needed to understand the why, saying "because I said so" wasn't sufficient for me.— J (@JDGed11) February 15, 2019



If I was the teacher I wouldn’t even know what to say, shit....if that was my son I wouldn’t know what to say. THE KID AINT WRONG!!

— LINDSEY (@MiSSLiNDZO) February 14, 2019

I’m not a boss or teacher and I’m bringing work home. This kid got me reevaluating my circumstances. pic.twitter.com/YgbWjArLVr— Jawnerys Targaryen (@ajawnhasnoname) February 14, 2019



Me reading this while doing homework right now pic.twitter.com/M9fGfYZTS7 — lindz (@lindseylove3) February 15, 2019

This last tweet is probably everyone who is working or doing homework on a weekend