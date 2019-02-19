App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 02:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Weekend is stress-free time: 14-year-old's explanation for not doing homework wins internet

Edward Emmanuel Cortez, 14, from California wrote a letter to his teacher on why there should be no homework.

Pranav Hegde
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Let’s face it. Nobody likes homework. Parents in some cases have argued that homework is a burden for their children and they do not get time to play sports or perform other activities during the weekend. Children too give funny reasons not to do homework. A 14-year-old boy now has now come up with his own explanation on why he did not do his homework, and he is winning the internet.

Edward Emmanuel Cortez, 14, from California wrote a letter to his teacher on why there should be no homework. In his letter, he explained that he didn’t like doing homework during the weekend break from school as weekends are meant to be stress-free so that one can spend time watching TV, or play with friends. He innocently mentions that his mom has got grey hair because she stresses a lot. 

The letter was posted by a user after which it has gone viral. The post was shared on February 14 and has got over 3,50,000 likes and 99,000 retweets. Twitter agreed to what the boy wrote and said:






This last tweet is probably everyone who is working or doing homework on a weekend
First Published on Feb 19, 2019 02:57 pm

tags #trending #Twitter #viral content

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.