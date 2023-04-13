Delhi braces for heatwave, government shares advisory. Alerts issued in West Bengal, Odisha

The rise in temperature in NCR has led to the increased instance of heat-related illness, a circular issued by the Delhi government stated. (Representational image)

Delhi is bracing itself for a heatwave as, according to meteorologists, the national capital is bracing itself for a prolonged dry spell that is expected to drive temperatures up to 40 degrees Celsius next week.

The meteorological department also said that although the city has not been gripped by a heatwave yet, it might happen later this month. “Most heatwave days occur between April 16 and May 31," a Met official told Times of India.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has issued guidelines for schools in anticipation of the upcoming heatwave. According to a report by news agency ANI, a circular has been sent to all schools recognised under the Directorate of Education in Delhi to ensure the well-being of the students. The circular specified that schools should not conduct student assemblies during the afternoon shift and that they are given sufficient water breaks throughout the day.

"As the daytime temperature in Delhi crosses more than 40 degrees Celsius during the summer season this is detrimental to the health of the children and adolescents studying in schools. The rise in temperature in NCR has led to the increased instance of heat-related illness," it said. "All Govt/Govt aided/Pvt unaided schools recognised under the Directorate of Education will have to ensure availability of drinking water to students in the schools. Students should be given water breaks during classes."

Heatwave hits West Bengal and Odisha

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a prediction on heatwave conditions in multiple states where temperatures are expected to rise by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in the next five days. "Heatwave conditions (are) likely over Gangetic West Bengal from today and over Odisha from tomorrow," IMD said in its weather report on Thursday.

"Maximum temperature (day temperature) very likely to gradually rise further by 2-3 degree Celsius at many places over the districts of Odisha during the next two days and no large change thereafter. Maximum temperature (day temperature) likely to be more than 40 degrees and above normal by 3-5 degrees at a few places over the districts of Odisha during next four days," came a statement from IMD Bhubaneswar.

Owing to these conditions, the Odisha government has announced the closure of schools in the state till April 16 due to the “intense heatwave conditions”.

"In view of intense heatwave condition, Anganwadi centres and all schools, both government and private, up to class 10th will remain closed from Wednesday till April 16," the Odisha government statement said.

